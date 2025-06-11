Benz is confirmed to be the next film in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) - unless, of course, Lokesh Kanagaraj surprises us by integrating his next directorial venture, Coolie, into the shared universe (though it has been touted as a standalone film like Master). As of now, the LCU comprises Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, with Kaithi 2 also officially announced. Nivin Pauly Transforms Into ‘Walter’ for ‘Benz’: First Look Reveals Gold-Wearing, Hammer-Wielding Villain of Raghava Lawrence’s LCU Movie (Watch Video).

Benz stars Raghava Lawrence in the titular role, while Nivin Pauly has recently been confirmed as the primary antagonist, Walter. New reports suggest the film will feature three female leads, one of whom will link the story to Leo.

Rumours indicate that Samyuktha Menon, Priyanka Mohan, and Madonna Sebastian will play the female leads, with Madonna reprising her role as Elisa Das from Leo.

Who Is Elisa Das from 'Leo'?

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s third LCU film, Leo, starred Thalapathy Vijay as a Tamil restaurateur in Himachal Pradesh, living a peaceful life with his family under a reformed identity. However, his dark past resurfaces - he was once part of a gangster family with a different name "Leo." Madonna Sebastian makes a surprise cameo in the flashback sequences as his twin sister, Elisa, who is also involved in their family’s criminal activities. Madonna also joins Vijay in the popular dance track "Naa Ready Thaan". From Fahadh Faasil in ‘Vikram’ to Nivin Pauly in ‘Benz’, Full List of Malayalam Actors in Lokesh Cinematic Universe So Far (View Pics).

'Naa Ready Thaan' Music Video

When her superstitious father (played by Sanjay Dutt) attempts to sacrifice Elisa for better fortune in business, a violent clash erupts between Leo, his father, and his uncle (Arjun Sarja). Tragically, Elisa is killed, prompting Leo to abandon his past and start anew under a different identity.

Is 'Benz' Set Before 'Leo'?

Given that Elisa’s death occurs in Leo’s flashback sequences, her appearance in Benz would mean the film is not only set before Leo but also decades before the present timeline.

Raghava Lawrence 'Benz' Reveal

If this is the case, it raises intriguing questions: What has Benz been doing in the years following his own story? Could Walter be the elder brother of Rolex (Vikram’s antagonist)?

More About 'Benz'

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan (who also penned the screenplay), Benz marks the first LCU film not helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Viral sensation Sai Abhyankkar is composing the music. Recent rumours suggest R Madhavan and Harish Kalyan may also feature in the film, which began principal photography in May 2025.

