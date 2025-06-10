Chennai, June 10: If rumours doing the rounds in the Tamil film industry are to be believed, actress Madonna Sebastian will be seen playing one of the three female leads in director Bakkiyaraj Kannan's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Benz', featuring actor Raghava Lawrence as the protagonist. With the makers of the film officially announcing that this film will be a part of director Lokesh Kanakaraj's LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe), industry insiders say that there is a strong possibility that actress Madonna Sebastian will be seen playing the character of Elisa Das, which she played in director Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Leo'.

Industry insiders also say that for the two other female lead roles, the film unit is in talks with Priyanka Arul Mohan and Samyuktha. That apart, the team is also believed to be in talks with actor Madhavan for a role in the film. However, the makers have not officially confirmed any of this information. What has been officially confirmed at this point is that actor Nivin Pauly plays the antagonist's character of Walter in the film. A character promo for Nivin Pauly, which the makers released recently, begins with sounds emanating from a room as if somebody is getting bludgeoned there. Soon, Nivin Pauly, with his body decked in gold ornaments and carrying a huge metal hammer from which blood drips, walks out. He sports a smile only to reveal golden teeth. ‘Heartin’ First Look: Madonna Sebastian and Sananth Shine in This Youthful Romantic Comedy (View Poster).

He turns around to ask another character (also played by Nivin Pauly) the name of a person. The other character, who comes across as a naive, uneducated individual, tells the villain it is 'Bens' and then after a while, corrects the spelling to say, 'Benz'. We then get to know that the antagonist's name is Walter. Walter says, "When a head inside a helmet itself is cut like the head of a goat, who..." and laughs suggestively. The character promo ends with Walter describing himself. He says," A dirty mind, a beautiful heart deadly combination. Love you Walter!" Aamir Khan Announces Superhero Film With ‘LCU’ Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Ahead of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Release, Actor Also Talks About ‘PK’ Sequel.

The film has triggered huge interest as ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj is producing this film along with Sudhan Sundaram, and Jagadish Palanisamy. From the character promo, one gets the impression that Nivin Pauly plays two characters in the film. Written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar‬. Cinematography for the film is by Goutham George and editing is by Philomin Raj. Art direction for the film has been done by Jacki while Pradeep Boopathi is serving as the creative producer.

