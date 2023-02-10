Somebody I Used to Know Movie Review: Teaming up with his wife Alison Brie, director Dave Franco goes into full gear for his second directorial effort Somebody I Used to Know. A subversive romcom that has some familiarities to movies you have already seen in the past, Somebody I Used to Know still managed to deliver some big swings overall which made this tale of a love-triangle an entertaining watch. The Fabelmans Movie Review: Steven Spielberg's Outstanding Semi-Autobiographical is an Inspiring Look Into the Director's Life (LatestLY Exclusive).

We follow Ally (Alison Brie), who decides to revisit her hometown after her reality show gets cancelled. Mingling up with people from the past, she runs into her ex Sean (Jay Ellis), who after a drunken night out, gives him a kiss, only to realise that he is getting married in a few days. Deciding that she has to see through the marriage to find out if Sean still cares about her, Ally’s awkward journey begins from hereon.

A Still From Somebody I Used to Know (Photo Credits: Amazon Prime Video)

One thing that was extremely noticeable from the start was just how much Somebody I Used to Know borrows from films like When Harry Met Sally and My Best Friend’s Wedding in its first act. The core concept of a person running into someone from the past and rekindling with them is very much a theme prevalent in the beginning. That can make the initial opening of Somebody I Used to Know quite cliched because there is really nothing much to offer here, however, when the film dives into the second act, that's where Somebody I Used to Know finds its footing.

Ally is someone who is having the worst time of her life right now, and Alison Brie does a fine job at channeling her emotional block. It’s not as much as a romcom than it is a self-discovery journey for Ally herself, which is filled with some gloriously awkward moments that definitely made me laugh. One moment in particular at the start featuring Ally’s cat on an airplane, who - let’s just say had a bad stomach - was a moment that certainly had me squinting my eyes with cringe.

Watch the Trailer for Somebody I Used to Know:

You have Top Gun: Maverick’s Jay Ellis here stepping into the role of Seana character who is conflicted with the arrival of his ex and an impending marriage to another woman. Unfortunately, the writing here doesn’t really allow Ellis to emote too much so he ends up coming off as someone who stands around the corner while other actors get more time to explore their characters. Which brings us to Cassidy, portrayed by Kiersey Clemons, who adds a subversive factor to the film.

Clemons is great in Somebody I Used to Know. While she could have easily been amounted to being the “current jealous girlfriend while the ex still hangs around,” she is more fleshed out here and feels lived in. Having a punk-rock personality to her, Clemons does extremely well in the role, and her back and forth with Ally feels meaningful because of how it much helps develop the relationship of these two characters. And that’s something that I really appreciated about Somebody I Used to Know. A Man Called Otto Movie Review: Tom Hanks' 'Grumpy Old Man Act' is an Endearing Watch (LatestLY Exclusive).

A Still From Somebody I Used to Know (Photo Credits: Amazon Prime Video)

While the start is eventually slow, it adds a subversion to the tropes of romance in second half that make for a more fruitful viewing. It’s not more concerned with the questions of “will these people end up together?” but more concerned with exploring the mindset of the individuals that are present here. Which just makes me question, why is the film being called a romcom at the end of the day, when it tries hard to veer away from the genre. But hey, the movie still works and Franco and Brie’s script shines through with some worthwhile swings here. Also, Danny Pudi is in the film, and he is always a fun time.

Yay!

Subversion to the Tropes of Romance

Alison Brie and Kiersey Clemons

Nay!

Jay Ellis’ Sean Isn’t Given Much to Do

First Act Can be a Bit Slow

Final Thoughts

I genuinely enjoyed my time with Somebody I Used to Know. Alison Brie and Dave Franco have crafted character focused drama that certainly made for an entertaining time. If you are looking for a great Valentine’s watch, then Somebody I Used to Know has you covered with the film streaming right now on Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: 3.5

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2023 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).