Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to Perform, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Others to Attend

Beyonce, Lady Gaga to attend Super Bowl 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Grammy night is just a day away from y'all to witness, seems like the celebration will continue till Super Bowl 2020. Especially if the guest list includes celebrities like Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Cardi B and others. The annual big night will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami next Sunday. While Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are all set to perform, TMZ has given out a few names who are expected to attend this sports extravaganza. Grammys Most Iconic Style of the Decade, One Brilliant Style at a Time From Beyonce, Rhianna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga!

According to their reports, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and DJ Khaleed are some of the few names in the guest list. There are also chances that Beyonce may make an appearance considering her hubby Jay-Z's partnership with the NFL. Besides them, Sir Paul McCartney is also expected to be one among the many guests. J Lo and Shakira have already started prepping for their performances for the night and their numerous Instagram videos are proof of that. Lady Gaga Fans Slam Billie Eilish For Trolling Her 2010 MTV VMA Meat Dress; Here's How The 'Bad Guy' Artiste Responded.

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez's fiance is expected to arrive with her to the big game. Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, and is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato will be singing the National Anthem this year.