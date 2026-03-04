The countdown to the most anticipated musical reunion of the decade has officially hit high gear. On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, BTS surprised fans by announcing that the official trailer for their upcoming Netflix concert special, BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, will drop tomorrow, March 5. BTS ‘ARIRANG’ Album Tracklist Revealed: Netflix Live Concert and 2026 World Tour Dates Announced (View Post)

BTS Tease ‘Arirang’ Trailer

The announcement came via a playful video shared across the group’s social media channels. Dressed in coordinated all-black outfits, the seven members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook appeared in high spirits. Group leader RM held up a handwritten sign reading “Trailer Tomorrow,” while the other members broke into a “goofy jig” to the tune of their 2021 hit Butter, signalling their return to the group’s signature lighthearted dynamic.

BTS Reunion Concert at Gwanghwamun

The upcoming live event, scheduled for March 21, 2026, is being hailed as a landmark cultural moment. It marks the first time all seven members will perform on a global stage together following the completion of their mandatory military service. Broadcasting live from the historic Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, the event is Netflix’s first-ever live global broadcast from South Korea. Director Hamish Hamilton, known for his work on the Super Bowl Halftime shows and the Olympics, has been tapped to helm the production. BTS World Tour: All You Need To Know About K-Pop Supergroup’s 2026–2027 Concerts; India Missing From Lineup.

‘ARIRANG’ Tracklist and Creative Control

The trailer news follows Tuesday’s reveal of the 14-track sequence for their new album, ARIRANG, which launches on March 20. The tracklist highlights a significant level of creative input from the members, with RM reportedly contributing to 13 of the 14 songs. The ARIRANG Tracklist:

Body to Body

Hooligan

Aliens

FYA

2.0

No 29 (Interlude)

SWIM (Lead Single)

Merry Go Round

Normal

Like Animals

they don't know 'bout us

One More Night

Please

Into the Sun

The album features a powerhouse production team, including Diplo, Kevin Parker (Tame Impala), Ryan Tedder, and Mike WiLL Made-It, alongside long-time collaborator Pdogg.

Expanding the ‘ARIRANG’ Universe

The Netflix partnership extends beyond the live concert. On March 27, the platform will premiere BTS: The Return, a feature-length documentary directed by Bao Nguyen. The film provides an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the members reuniting in Los Angeles and the vulnerable creative process of building their first full-group album in nearly four years. Following the album launch and streaming events, BTS will embark on the Arirang World Tour (2026–2027), a massive 82-show trek spanning 34 regions across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

