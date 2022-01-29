Heartiest congratulations to Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre. The couple announced their engagement on social media on January 28. Lana, popularly known for her role in To All The Boys film series, has been dating the actor-singer since 2015. The adorable lovebirds reportedly met at an event in Los Angeles. In August 2021 they celebrated their six years of togetherness and have now taken their beautiful relationship to the next level. Lana Condor Gets Engaged To Anthony De La Torre! To All The Boys Actress Shows Off Her Engagement Ring On Social Media (View Pics).

Anthony De La Torre is popularly known to portray the role of young Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. The 28-year-old proposed his ladylove with a beautiful diamond rock from Paris Jewellers, which is a Vietnamese-owned company based in Canada. The engagement ring features an oval-shaped diamond set in yellow gold and it’s surrounded by delicate diamonds. It is special as Lana is a Vietnamese-American. Anthony mentioned in his post, “I’m so grateful to have designed this ring with the Vietnamese owned @parisjewellerscanada every detail of the ring has purpose and means so much to us both.” Let’s take a look at some of the pictures of the lovebirds that prove they are a match made in heaven.

Together Forever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lanacondor

They Enjoy Twinning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lanacondor

Celebrating Six Years Of Togetherness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lanacondor

The Supportive Beau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony De La Torre (@anthonydltorre)

His World

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony De La Torre (@anthonydltorre)

"Nothing Like Heaven"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lanacondor

Perfect Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lanacondor

While sharing the engagement pictures on Instagram, Anthony De La Torre stated in the caption, “That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever… I’ve wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife.” Lana Condor and Anthony’s journey has indeed been a beautiful one and we wish the duo lifetime of happiness.

