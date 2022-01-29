To All The Boys film series actress Lana Condor is happily engaged to actor-singer Anthony De La Torre. The couple has shared pictures from their intimate celebration on social media. The newly engaged lovebirds look stunning in colour-coordinated outfits and the actress can also be seen showing off her engagement ring. Lana and Anthony have been dating each other for around six years.

Lana Condor And Anthony De La Torre

The Newly Engaged Couple

