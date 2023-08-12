Mumbai, August 12: Airlines' cabin staff members who were reportedly also working as sex workers were caught up in an illegal sex ring by Vietnamese police. Following a raid, many men and women were observed being frogmarched out of a posh hotel in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday night, where allegedly illicit sexual activities were taking place.

Three active flight attendants were allegedly discovered in bed with separate guys by the police. A fourth lady, a model, was also detained while having a sexual encounter with a patron. Vo Thi My Hanh is now being detained on allegations of prostitution and sex services brokering. Sex Racket Busted by Cyberabad Police, Over 14,000 Victims Rescued.

As part of the operation, a 26-year-old woman suspected of being the ring's leader was also arrested. A Vietnam Airlines cabin crew member named Vo Thi My Hanh is accused of sending images of the ladies to prospective customers.

My Hanh was detained on suspicion of brokering sex services and prostitution, both of which are prohibited in Vietnam. Four individuals were discovered indulging in illicit activity in the room during the operation, according to a statement from the police department in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday.

To entice customers, she reportedly showed guys images of her ladies dressed in airline uniforms. The 26-year-old used to work for national carrier Vietnam Airlines as an air hostess before quitting a few months ago to concentrate on being a full-time madam while simultaneously meeting clients. She has also been shown in uniform beside to aircraft.

Buyers would send the funds to Vo Thi My Hanh, who would then set up meetings between the males and the cabin staff, many of whom were her former coworkers and female flight attendants from other airlines. Sex Racket Operating From Spa Busted in Gurugram, 3 Arrested.

She allegedly offered extra money to local models and flight hostesses when they were in Vietnam for layovers. According to police, she had at least 30 women on her client list.

