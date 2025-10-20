Global hip-hop sensation Travis Scott finally performed in India! The "Goosebumps" hitmaker rocked the stage at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday (October 18) and Sunday (October 19), marking a significant milestone in India’s music industry. However, chaos erupted at the Saturday concert as Travis stepped off the stage to interact with fans near the front barricade. Excited fans reached out and pulled the singer towards the crowd. Travis Scott Tour: 3,400 Delhi Police, Security Personnel Deployed for Maximum Vigilance Ahead of Global Rap Sensation’s Much-Awaited Debut Concert in City.

Travis Scott Gets Pulled by Fans at Delhi Concert

There was a little turmoil at Travis Scott’s debut show in Delhi. The American rapper, known for his electrifying performances, stepped off the stage at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to interact with the audience. However, his gesture sparked excitement among fans, some of whom tried to pull him towards them, leading to a chaotic moment. Thankfully, the situation was quickly brought under control with the timely intervention of security officials.

Travis handled the situation calmly and returned to the stage to continue his performance. Several videos of the incident have now gone viral on the internet.

Travis Scott’s Delhi Concert Sees Brief Chaos As Fans Pull Him To Stage Barrier

The fans who were on the front row barricade during tonight’s show in New Delhi, India, had the chance to greet Travis Scott during ‘Telekinesis’ as he came down to talk to the ragers as he was leaving the stage. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n2XP79BG66 — FLAMEARCHIVES (@flamearchives_) October 18, 2025

Travis Scott's Delhi concert was part of his Circus Maximus World Tour. Indian fans eagerly awaited the chance to witness the magic of his live shows in the country. To ensure smooth management, around 1,600 private security personnel and 1,200 to 1,800 police officers were deployed at the venue in Delhi, as reported by ANI.

Despite this, the concert saw a heated clash between two attendees. A woman was seen pulling a man by his hair as he tried to break free. Several videos of the incident have surfaced online, with netizens sharing humorous reactions. Travis Scott Adds Mumbai Stop to India Leg of Circus Maximus World Tour 2025, Tickets Go Live on This Date (View Post).

'Kalesh' at Travis Scott’s Delhi Concert

Concerts in Delhi are incomplete without kalesh 🤣🤣 Travis Scott 😭😭 https://t.co/3ws90XlW6A pic.twitter.com/AcedT2yX2v — S 🕷️ (@shobhitontwt) October 19, 2025

Travis Scott will also perform in Mumbai exactly a month later on November 19, 2025.

