Rumours are swirling about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s relationship after Kylie’s recent Instagram posts hinting at heartbreak. The pair, who made their romance official two years ago, haven’t been seen together for over a month, raising speculation of a split. Kylie shared two songs on her Instagram stories recently, both about lost love, which fans quickly linked to breakup rumours. Kylie Jenner Follows Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet on Instagram After Two Years of Dating, Fans Notice Relationship Shift.

Kylie Jenner Shares Post on Instagram Story – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner)

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Long-Distance Strain Rumours

Currently, Timothee is busy filming Dune: Messiah in Prague, while Kylie remains in the US with her children, Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The long distance and busy schedules seem to be adding strain to their relationship. Kylie Jenner Attends Oscars 2025 With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet! Couple Packs on PDA at 97th Academy Awards (See Viral Photos)

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Relationship Timeline

Kylie and Timothee surprised fans when they went public about their romance two years ago. Despite coming from different worlds, Kylie who is a social media and beauty tycoon, and Timothee, a beloved indie film star, appeared deeply in love and reportedly discussed marriage. Their last public appearance was a vacation in St Tropez a month ago. While nothing has been confirmed, Kylie’s recent posts and their prolonged absence from public events have stirred breakup talks. Fans are closely watching to see if the couple will address the rumours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2025 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).