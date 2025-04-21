It was a night to remember for wrestling fans and, more importantly, for John Cena as he scripted history by becoming a 17-time world champion at WrestleMania 41. The 'Cenation Leader' has been on his heel turn, a new persona he embraced with his attack on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025 and now has broken Ric Flair's record by becoming the new Undisputed Champion in the WWE. John Cena overcame Cody Rhodes in his final appearance at WrestleMania to walk out the new champion and if he does what he promised (i.e to retire with the title), we are in for some interesting developments in this storyline. A special mention has to be made of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, who made an appearance while also informing the fans about the total attendance at the Allegiant Stadium. WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu Crowned New Champions, Paul Heyman Sides With Seth Rollins After Turning On Roman Reigns and CM Punk (Watch Video Highlights).

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio became the new Intercontinental Champion and he defeated Penta, Bron Breakker and his Judgement Day partner Finn Balor to clinch the title for the very first time in his career. Also, Iyo Sky retained her WWE Women's World Title, beating Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a spectacular Triple Threat match. Another major highlight of the night was the return of 'The Man' Becky Lynch, who partneredwith Lyra Valkyria to win the new WWE Women's Tag Team title.

John Cena Wins Historic 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41

The 'Cenation Leader' did what he promised--beat Cody Rhodes and script history at WWE WrestleMania. Keeping the storyline and his heel turn aside for a while, this is a monumental moment in not just John Cena's career but also for fans across the world who saw history being created. Cody Rhodes and John Cena put up a great match with both superstars looking to give their best shot. While John Cena showed no signs of ring rust, having had his last singles win in 2018 against Triple H, Cody Rhodes brought out the best he had to offer. Travis Scott, who had hit Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025, intervened in the match and pulled the referee out when he was going for a pin on John Cena. The 'Cenation Leader', however, did not win clean as he exposed the turnbuckle, hit Cody Rhodes with the WWE title and also gave him a low blow to eventually secure the victory. The crowd erupted into loud cheers as he emerged victorious and it will be interesting to hear what he has to say on WWE Raw on April 22. John Cena Wins 17th World Title: Ric Flair Reacts as ‘Cenation Leader’ Breaks His Record By Winning WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena vs Cody Rhodes WWE WrestleMania 41 Highlights:

Iyo Sky Retains WWE Women's World Title

Iyo Sky was done being pushed around and sidelined by both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in this rivalry. The 'Genius of the Sky' made a massive statement as she outclassed Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, two of the top stars of the women's division, to retain the Women's World Title in a pretty exciting Triple Threat match. Brute physical strength, aerial moves and deadly finishers--this match had all. The final moments of the match saw Bianca Belair hit her finisher, the 'K.O.D.' on Rhea Ripley and then eat a Moonsault by Iyo Sky. WWE WrestleMania 41: Check Out Every Wrestler's Unique Entrance From Jey Uso to Seth Rollins During Night One Of PLE (Watch Video).

Iyo Sky vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley WWE WrestleMania 41 Highlights

Dominik Mysterio Becomes New WWE Intercontinental Champion

Dominik Mysterio achieved a memorable moment in his career as he became the new WWE Intercontinental Champion, dethroning Bron Breakker. The Fatal Four Way involving Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Penta and Finn Balor was full of some really breathtaking moments. One of them included Dominik Mysterio attempting a '619' on his Judgement Day partner Finn Balor before being stopped in his tracks. Finn Balor, many had believed, would walk out as champion and it seemed that the match was heading for a similar finish when he prevented Dominik Mysterio from hitting the Frog Splash and nailed the 'Coupe de Grace' on Bron Breakker. But 'Dirty Dom' was not done as he hit Finn Balor with the Frog Splash and pinned him to win the Intercontinental Title.

Dominik Mysterio vs Finn Balor vs Penta vs Bron Breakker WWE WrestleMania 41 Highlights

Becky Lynch Returns, Wins WWE Women's Tag Team Championship With Lyra Valkyria

Becky Lynch made a triumphant return to the WWE and won the Women's Tag Team title alongside Lyra Valkyria in a spectacular match. Initially, it was Bayley who was supposed to partner Lyra Valkyria, but she was taken out backstage on Night One of WrestleMania. The Women's Intercontinental Champion had to find out another partner and the Allegiant Stadium erupted into loud cheers when Becky Lynch's music hit. 'The Man' made her way out to the ring and showed no signs of ring rust at all, having been out of action for a while. Liv Morgan was left stunned at Becky Lynch's return and fittingly, it was she who got pinned by 'The Man'. Lyra Valkyria is now one-half of the Women's Tag Team champions and also the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Paul Heyman Betrays Both CM Punk and Roman Reigns, Allies With Seth Rollins As ‘The Visionary’ Wins High-Octane Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41 (Watch Video).

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria vs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez WWE WrestleMania 41 Highlights

Drew McIntyre Beats Damian Priest in 'Sin City Street Fight'

Drew McIntyre seemingly has had the last laugh against Damian Priest, beating him in the 'Sin City Street Fight' at WWE WrestleMania 41. The 'Scottish Psychopath' and the 'Street King' had a brutal match which involved the use of steel chairs, steel steps and also tables. The rivalry between these two superstars has really taken shape since last year's WrestleMania, when Damian Priest had cashed his 'Money in the Bank' contract on Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight title. Both superstars showed how much bad blood they had for each other and in the end, Drew McIntyre hit a Claymore on Damian Priest with his head beside a steel chair.

Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest WWE WrestleMania 41 Highlights

Randy Orton Beats Joe Hendry

Randy Orton defeated Joe Hendry in a good singles match at WrestleMania 41. The 'Apex Predator' was without any opponent for WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens was ruled out due to a neck injury and there were several speculations as to who would be facing him at the 'grandest stage of them all.' Randy Orton delivered his signature move, the 'RKO' out of nowhere to pick up the win and hit another one on the TNA World Champion after the match.

Randy Orton vs Joe Hendry WWE WrestleMania 41 Highlights

Logan Paul Beats AJ Styles

Logan Paul picked up arguably one of the biggest wins of his career as he beat AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 41. Both Logan Paul and AJ Styles traded blows in what was an entertaining contest, towards the end of which Karrion Kross made an intervention. Logan Paul's cohort, Jeff, tried to pass him brass knuckles into the ring for him to pick up the wi,n but Karrion Kross intervened. He then asked AJ Styles to hit Logan Paul with the brass knuckles, an offer the 'Phenomenal One' refused and then ended up eating a 'Paulverizer' from Logan Paul, who picked up the win.

Logan Paul vs AJ Styles WWE WrestleMania 41 Highlights

With this, WrestleMania 41 has come to a close. The two-night PLE (Premium Live Event) has witnessed some epic clashes and title changes and it surely changed the landscape going into the future. The next WWE PLE is Backlash, scheduled to take place on May 10, 2025.

