Lionel Messi was accidentally brought to the turf during a frantic pitch invasion in Puerto Rico on 27 February 2026. The incident occurred during Inter Miami’s 2-1 friendly victory over Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle, held at the Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón. The match, which had already seen a one-hour delay due to kit confusion that resulted in both teams wearing black, descended into chaos in the 88th minute. Best South American Player 2025: Lionel Messi Misses Out On Award, Flamengo Star Giorgian De Arrascaeta Receives Prestigious Honour.

Several supporters evaded security to reach the Argentine captain. One shirtless fan managed to wrap his arms around Messi’s waist just as a security guard intervened. The force of the tackle to remove the intruder inadvertently pulled Messi to the ground in the centre circle. Fortunately, the 38-year-old superstar quickly returned to his feet and appeared unharmed, finishing the remainder of the contest.

Lionel Messi Escapes Unhurt

يا لطيف يالفوضى pic.twitter.com/2z7MPUrhwe — Messi World (@M10GOAT) February 27, 2026

A Rearranged Fixture

The match was originally scheduled for 13 February but was postponed after Messi suffered a hamstring injury during a previous tour stop. Despite the awkward timing—falling just five days after Miami’s MLS season opener and three days before a derby against Orlando City, the club honoured the commitment. FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi-Led Argentina to Set Base in Kansas City.

Messi, who entered as a half-time substitute, proved decisive on the pitch by converting a 70th-minute penalty to secure the win. The victory follows a difficult start to the 2026 MLS campaign for the Herons, who lost their opening match 3-0 to Los Angeles FC.

