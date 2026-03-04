After years of fan speculation, Selena Gomez has officially confirmed that she is the inspiration behind the track Dorothea from Taylor Swift’s 2020 album evermore. Speaking on the March 3, 2026, episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast-co-hosted by her husband, Benny Blanco, Gomez reflected on the song as a tribute to their shared journey through global fame. The revelation provides a definitive answer to a long-standing mystery within the Swiftie fandom, while also shedding light on the "sister-like" bond the two stars have maintained for nearly two decades. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s First Valentine’s Day Celebration After Marriage Is All About Roses, Hot Dogs and Romance (See Pics)

Taylor Swift’s ‘Dorothea’ Song:

Selena Gomez Says ‘Dorothea’ Reflects Her Life

Addressing the track directly, Gomez shared that the lyrics mirror the reality of navigating adulthood under public scrutiny. "Dorothea is about me," Gomez stated. "I feel like a lot of huge moments that were self-defining, from relationships to family to love to hate, all of it in between, we were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18." Fans had long theorised that the line, "You're a queen sellin' dreams / Sellin' makeup and magazines," was a nod to Gomez’s successful Rare Beauty empire and her frequent cover girl status. The song’s narrative of a hometown friend watching someone find massive success from afar now carries a more personal weight for the two stars.

Selena Gomez Reveals Unreleased Taylor Swift Song

In an unexpected addition, Gomez revealed the existence of a vaulted Taylor Swift song titled Family, written over a decade ago. While the song remains unreleased, Gomez described the lyrics as a celebration of their mutual ambitions. "It was basically saying you have these amazing dreams. You want to be in a movie, in every crowd I see you," Gomez explained. She noted that the title reflected how they viewed their friendship-not just as peers, but as relatives by choice. Selena Gomez Reaches Billionaire Status With USD 1.3 Billion Net Worth, Thanks to Her Rare Beauty Success!

Selena Gomez Shares Taylor Swift’s 30th Birthday Gift

The podcast appearance also highlighted how the two women continue to hit major life milestones simultaneously. Gomez noted that she and Swift "fortunately" ended up engaged around the same time, calling it "the coolest part" of their current chapter. Benny Blanco also shared a story about a unique piece of art in their home that he initially mistook for a Basquiat. Gomez clarified that the cloth painting was a custom 30th birthday gift from Swift. The piece features a moonlit lake and their astrological signs Cancer (Gomez) and Sagittarius (Swift) with a hand-stitched note: "Here's to the next 30 years, from Taylor to Selena."

Watch Full Podcast Here:

Selena Gomez Confirms Taylor Swift Friendship Song

The friendship between Swift and Gomez dates back to 2008, when they were both dating different members of the Jonas Brothers. Since then, they have been fixtures in each other's lives, appearing in music videos like Bad Blood and performing together on multiple world tours. Gomez’s confirmation cements Dorothea as a permanent fixture in the "Taylor Swift Friendship Canon," alongside tracks like Long Live and Seven.

