Football fans are gearing up for a highly anticipated club friendly as Inter Miami face Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle on 27 February 2026. Taking place at the Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, the fixture serves as a crucial test for Lionel Messi and his teammates. The match was initially scheduled for 13 February but was postponed after Messi suffered a minor muscle issue during a previous exhibition game in South America. Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs Independiente del Valle Club Friendly 2026 Match?.

Where To Watch Inter Miami vs Independiente del Valle Live Streaming and Telecast

In India: The match will kick off in the early hours of Sunday, 7 February, at 5:30 AM IST. Fans can stream the game live via the OneFootball app and website, which will require a match or tour pass.

Global Access: Similarly, fans can stream the game live via the OneFootball app and website, which will require a match or tour pass.

Free Updates: Live score updates and text commentary will be available for free via the Official Inter Miami App and MLSsoccer.com.

Match Fact

Detail Information Fixture Inter Miami CF vs Independiente del Valle Competition Champions Tour Club Friendly 2026 Date 27 February 2026 (IST), 5:30 AM Venue Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel, Bayamón, Puerto Rico Official Broadcaster OneFootball (Pay-per-view)

Inter Miami vs Independiente del Valle Team News

Inter Miami arrive in Puerto Rico looking to regain their footing. The team recently suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Los Angeles FC in their 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season opener.

Manager Javier Mascherano is expected to use this rescheduled friendly to build squad rhythm before they return to domestic league action against Orlando City. On the other side, Independiente del Valle will look to fiercely challenge the MLS side, bringing their strong domestic form into this international exhibition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 03:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).