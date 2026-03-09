Vishwak Sen’s Funky Set for Digital Premiere: Latest Streaming Updates

The Telugu romantic comedy Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar, is officially moving to digital streaming following its theatrical run. Directed by Anudeep KV, known for the hit Jathi Ratnalu, the movie arrived in cinemas during the Valentine's Day window and is now ready to reach a broader audience via a major streaming giant. ‘Funky’ Movie Review: Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar’s Telugu Entertainer Receives Mixed Response From Critics.

‘Funky’ Movie OTT Release Update

Netflix has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights for the film and has confirmed that Funky will be available for subscribers starting this Friday. While the movie was primarily a Telugu theatrical release, the OTT version is expected to feature multilingual support, including audio and subtitle options in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Funky’:

‘Funky’ Plot

Funky is a meta-comedy that delves into the chaotic world of the Telugu film industry. The story follows Komal (Vishwak Sen), an ambitious but struggling filmmaker whose debut project is plagued by budget issues and production setbacks.

The narrative introduces Chitra (Kayadu Lohar), the daughter of an influential producer, who joins the team to streamline the project. The film explores the friction and eventual romance between the two leads while poking fun at industry tropes and "pan-Indian" film trends.

‘Funky’ Theatrical Reception

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film generated significant pre-release interest due to its quirky promotional campaign, which humorously marketed the title as "a film with no part 2."

Despite the anticipation, Funky saw a mixed response at the box office, with critics praising the performances of the lead pair and Naresh Vijayakrishna, but noting that the satirical humour was occasionally disjointed. Streaming platforms often serve as a strong second window for such experimental comedies, allowing them to find a more niche, home-based viewership. ‘AA22xA6′: ’Katchi Sera’ Fame Sai Abhyankkar CONFIRMS Providing Music for Atlee-Arjun’s Upcoming Magnum Opus.

The movie directed by Anudeep KV with music by Bheems Ceciroleo and cinematography by Suresh Sarangam. The ensemble cast includes Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar, VK Naresh, Eeswari Rao, and Sampath Raj.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).