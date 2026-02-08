Salman Khan’s highly anticipated war drama, Battle of Galwan, originally slated for an April 17, 2026, release, may be heading for a significant delay. According to the latest industry reports, the film's production team is now considering moving the release to the Independence Day 2026 weekend to allow for extensive post-production and mandatory government clearances. Salman Khan Breaks Silence on Trolls Over His Expression in ‘Battle of Galwan’ Teaser, Says ‘Yeh Colonel Ka Look Hai’ (Watch Video).

'Battle of Galwan' Postponed?

The primary reason for the potential shift is a series of ongoing reshoots and patchwork schedules. While principal photography was thought to be concluding earlier, director Apoorva Lakhia and Salman Khan have reportedly returned to the sets to enhance key sequences.

‘Battle of Galwan’ Announcement Video

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the production schedule has extended into late February. A source stated to the publication, “Battle of Galwan is scheduled to be released on April 17. But the shoot is not yet over, and the reshoot is taking more time than expected. From Monday, February 9, a one-week schedule will commence in the Golden Tobacco Factory in Mumbai. After this schedule gets over, a few more days of shooting are left, and by February-end, it'll be a wrap.”

Beyond the filming delays, the movie faces a rigorous post-production phase. Because the film depicts the real-life 2020 conflict between Indian and Chinese troops, it must undergo a mandatory review by the Ministry of Defence. The team feels the remaining 60-day window before April is insufficient to navigate the edit and the required approvals.

Salman Khan Prioritises Quality

Known for typically securing the Eid slot, Salman Khan is reportedly taking a more cautious approach with this project. Given the sensitive and patriotic nature of the film, in which he portrays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the actor is unwilling to rush the theatrical product.

According to the report, Khan has empowered the crew to take the necessary time to ensure the film's scale and emotional depth are preserved. The source said, “Salman Khan is clear that such a special, patriotic film needs to be nurtured well. He has told the team of the film that they should not rush through the process and take their time in ensuring that the final product looks appealing, compelling and cinematic.” ‘Battle of Galwan’ Song ‘Maatrubhumi’ Out Now: Salman Khan Pays Tribute to India in First Track From Upcoming War Drama (Watch Video).

‘Battle of Galwan’ To Release on Independence Day 2026?

The move to August 2026 is seen as a strategic win for the makers. Releasing a high-octane war epic during the Independence Day weekend aligns with the film’s patriotic themes and offers a lucrative holiday window at the box office.

