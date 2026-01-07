New Delhi, January 7: As India prepares to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, many citizens often use the terms "hoisting" and "unfurling" interchangeably when referring to the national flag. However, according to the Flag Code of India and established constitutional protocol, the ceremony performed on Republic Day is distinctly known as unfurling. This practice differs from the hoisting ceremony seen on Independence Day, carrying significant symbolic meaning regarding India's journey from a British dominion to a sovereign republic.

The distinction lies in both the physical positioning of the flag and the dignitary who leads the ceremony. While the Prime Minister hoists the flag on August 15, the President of India is responsible for unfurling the Tricolour on January 26 at Kartavya Path. Why India Celebrates Republic Day on January 26.

Know the Difference Between 'Hoisting' and 'Unfurling'

The primary technical difference between the two ceremonies is the starting position of the flag on the pole.

Flag Hoisting (Independence Day): The flag is tied at the bottom of the flagpole. The Prime Minister pulls a rope to raise the flag to the top before opening it. This act of "raising" symbolises the birth of a new nation and the end of colonial rule.

Flag Unfurling (Republic Day): The flag is already positioned and tied at the top of the pole. The President simply pulls a cord to release the folds, allowing the flag to spread out (unfurl). Because India was already an independent nation by 1950, there is no need to "raise" the flag from the bottom.

Constitutional Symbolism

The choice of who leads the ceremony is also deeply rooted in India’s democratic structure.

On Independence Day, the Prime Minister - the head of the government - hoists the flag because the day marks the political act of gaining freedom and the transfer of power.

On Republic Day, the President - the head of state and the constitutional head of the country - leads the event. This ceremony commemorates the adoption of the Constitution in 1950. Since the Constitution is the supreme law of the land, its guardian, the President, performs the honours to symbolise the nation’s commitment to its democratic and republican values. Republic Day Parade 2026 Ticket Price, How To Book.

What Are the Protocols for the 77th Republic Day

With the 2026 celebrations approaching, the Ministry of Home Affairs has reiterated specific guidelines for the ceremony. Unlike Independence Day, where the flag must wave freely after being raised, the Republic Day unfurling often includes a shower of flower petals released from within the folded flag as it opens. Observers and institutions across the country are reminded that the saffron band must always be at the top, and the flag must be treated with the utmost dignity. For state-level celebrations, the Governor of the state performs the unfurling, mirroring the role of the President at the national level.

