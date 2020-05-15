Jaideep Ahlawat Got Angry At His On-Screen Son After Getting Lost Too Deep in Paatal Lok

Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok (Photo Credits: File Image)

A new web-series, Paatal Lok, produced by Anushka Sharma, started streaming in Prime. The series stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead essaying the role of a police officer investigating a crime. The actor, who is yet to get his due credit in the film industry, gave the role his best shot. So much so, that, for him, the lines between fiction and reality sometimes blurred. In an interview with The Indian Express, he shared, "Some emotions I explored here were new to me. Sometimes I felt them so deeply that I started taking the guy who plays my son Siddharth as my real son. I felt angry when he did something wrong. It took me a moment to tell myself, ‘he is your co-actor, you can’t do that."

Jaideep added, "Haathi Ram has a different kind of romance with his wife. It is subdued and has an undercurrent to it. You might feel it’s not there, but it is."

"More than good co-actors, if you have understanding co-actors, it becomes easier to relate with them. Many actors become insecure and get personal, which is not right," he further said.

Talking about the series, our in-house entertainment-critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran wrote, "Many are calling Paatal Lok as Amazon's answer to Netflix's Sacred Games. While the comparison feels inevitable thanks to the tone, disturbing themes and the hype common in both the series, Paatal Lok is its own beast that keeps the drama grounded, characters even more relatable and in the end, evokes a sense of satisfaction in you, even if things don't really go the way you expect them to. Don't miss this!"