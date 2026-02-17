High-profile couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited the spiritual hub of Vrindavan on Tuesday to seek blessings from the esteemed spiritual leader, Premanand Ji Maharaj. The visit follows the second birthday of their son, Akaay, and continues the couple’s long-standing tradition of making spiritual pilgrimages to the Keli Kunj Ashram. Elvish Yadav Seeks Premanand Maharaj Guruji’s Blessings at His Vrindavan Ashram; ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ Winner Promises To Chant ‘Radha’ 10,000 Times a Day After Sage’s Spiritual Guidance (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Ji Maharaj:

Virat and Anushka seek blessings at Vrindavan. 🙏 Heartwarming to see their devotion and spiritual connection. Wishing them peace and happiness! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/3e7PGHH9hd — Kanak Kumari (@KanakKu64995524) February 17, 2026

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings

The couple arrived at the ashram at approximately 5:30 AM to attend a discourse and receive blessings. According to reports from India Today, the duo spent nearly an hour at the ashram, participating in darshan and engaging in a private interaction with Premanand Maharaj. Photographs and videos of the visit quickly circulated on social media, showing the pair in traditional attire. Anushka was seen in a simple kurta set, while Virat wore light blue shirt and white trousers. Both were seen sporting 'tilaks' and tulsi malas, a sight that drew significant praise from fans online for their perceived simplicity.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Vrindavan Visit Wins Hearts

This particular visit held special significance for the family as it marked their first meeting with the guru since their son Akaay’s second birthday on February 15. The couple, who married in 2017, have been increasingly vocal about their spiritual journey in recent years. Social media users reacted warmly to the images. One user commented, "The most beautiful picture on the internet today: Anushka Virat arrived Vrindavan," while another fan wrote, "Their simplicity and faith make them even more admirable." Virat Kohli and Wife Anushka Sharma Visit Vrindavan To Meet Premanand Ji Maharaj Ahead of New Zealand ODIs (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. ❤️pic.twitter.com/jRF9xwrbjF — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) February 17, 2026

Spiritual Journey With Premanand Ji Continues

This is not the first time the cricketer and the actor have sought the guidance of Premanand Ji Maharaj. The couple has visited Vrindavan on several occasions, often during pivotal moments in their personal lives or during breaks in Kohli’s rigorous cricket schedule. Videos from their previous interactions, where they are seen sitting on the floor listening to the guru’s teachings, have frequently gone viral, establishing the couple as regular visitors to the Keli Kunj Ashram. Anushka and Virat are parents to two children: their daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and their son Akaay, born in 2024. The family has consistently balanced their global stardom with a private, spiritually-oriented domestic life.

