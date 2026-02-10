The casting saga surrounding the highly anticipated thriller Drishyam 3 took a definitive turn on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, as veteran actor Prakash Raj officially joined the production. The news follows weeks of intense speculation regarding the departure of Akshaye Khanna, whose exit has triggered a public fallout and legal threats from the film's producers. ‘Spirit’: Prakash Raj Dropped From Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Upcoming Film Due to Creative Differences? Here’s What We Know.

Prakash Raj Shares Post on X - See Post

Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play . Im sure you will love it . ❤️❤️❤️( and yes im not replacing anyone..) 😛😛😛 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 10, 2026

Prakash Raj Joins ‘Drishyam 3’

Confirming his involvement via a post on X (formerly Twitter), Prakash Raj shared his excitement about joining the Ajay Devgn-led series. "Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play," he wrote. Addressing the swirling rumours regarding his role, the actor added a pointed clarification, "And yes, I'm not replacing anyone." Sources close to the production suggest that while Raj is a major addition to the cast, he will be portraying a fresh character rather than taking over the role of IG Tarun Ahlawat. ‘Spirit’: Prakash Raj Breaks Silence on Rumours of Quitting Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film (View Post)

The Akshaye Khanna Controversy

The production has been mired in controversy since Akshaye Khanna, who received critical acclaim for his performance in Drishyam 2, opted out of the third installment. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios recently expressed "shock" over the actor’s decision, alleging that Khanna withdrew just days before his scheduled shoot despite a signed agreement. Reports indicate the fallout stemmed from two primary disagreements:

Renumeration: Following the massive box office success of his recent films Dhurandhar and Chhaava, Khanna reportedly requested a fee hike to INR 21 crore.

The "Wig" Dispute: A significant creative clash occurred over Khanna's request to wear a hair wig for the film. Director Abhishek Pathak reportedly rejected the idea to maintain visual continuity, as the character appeared without a wig in the previous film and the sequel's timeline begins almost immediately after the second part's conclusion.

Producer Alleges Unprofessional Conduct

Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed to media outlets that the studio has initiated legal proceedings against Khanna. "We had signed an agreement and fees were locked after three renegotiations," Pathak stated, adding that the actor stopped responding to communications. Pathak further remarked that "the success of Dhurandhar has gone to [Khanna's] head," describing the actor's recent conduct as unprofessional. In light of the exit, the makers have also roped in Jaideep Ahlawat. However, Director Abhishek Pathak clarified to Bombay Times that Ahlawat is not a direct replacement. "No, Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye. I'm writing a new character," he explained. It is expected that Ahlawat’s character will fill the narrative void left by the absence of the IG character while bringing a new dynamic to the investigation. Prakash Raj Says ‘Have Some Shame’ As Video of Naseeruddin Shah Being ‘Confronted’ by Reporter Goes Viral (View Post)

‘Drishyam 3’ Release Date

Despite the behind-the-scenes turmoil, Drishyam 3 remains on track for its scheduled theatrical release on October 2, 2026. The core ensemble including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor is set to return for the final chapter of the cat-and-mouse thriller.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Prakash Raj's X account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).