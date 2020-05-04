Paatal Lok Trailer: Anushka Sharma's Crime Series Featuring Jaideep Ahlawat Looks Bloody Good (Watch Video)

Paatal Lok Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Anushka Sharma might have taken a break from the acting front. But she is all set to hit it out of the court with her production ventures. Her first production venture for a streaming platform, Paatal Lok, is all set to a release. The crime series will debut on Amazon Prime on May 15. The first trailer for the same dropped on the internet today. And. It. Is. Insane. The audience loves a good series that is weaved around crime. This one seems to be the next thing we all will be talking about.

After weeks of teasing, we finally meet the lead cats of Paatal Lok, in the first footage. Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat are all in top form. The fans of Gul might be disappointed she only has limited screen time in the trailer. Neeraj gets the second most screentime. Jaideep is the driving force.

Watch The Trailer For Paatal Lok Here:

Paatal Lok, based on a book by and created by Sudip Sharma, looks gritty from the trailer. There was a whole hullabaloo with the teasers where the makers almost made it look like a supernatural series about hell and Earth. But, turns out, it is just a crime drama. With a good plotline, of course.

Neeraj plays a journalist on whom an assassinations attempt is failed. Jaideep is the cop investigating it, who finds himself falling deeper and deeper into this rabbit hole crime in the underbelly of India.