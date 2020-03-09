John Oliver Responds to Arnab Goswami Calling Him ‘Ignoramus’, ‘Third-Rate TV Host’ in a Tongue-in-Cheek Manner (Watch Video)

John Oliver Responds to Arnab Goswami Calling Him ‘Ignoramus’, ‘Third-Rate TV Host’ in a Tongue-in-Cheek Manner (Photo Credit: Twitter)

During the visit of US President Donald Trump in India, a lot of things happened here, not just restricted to Trump mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar and Swami Vivekananda's names, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling Trump as 'Do-land Trump'. It was also the day the Delhi riots broke out, while on social media, British-American comedian and talk show host John Oliver was trending for his episode that was critical on Modi and his party's stand on CAA and NRC. ‘John Oliver’ Trends on Twitter After New Episode of Last Week Tonight Show Covers US President Donald Trump’s India Visit (Watch Video).

Some of the Indian media channels took offence to the episode, claiming that it showed India in poor light. One of those, Republic India, was quite scathing of John Oliver, whose editor, Arnab Goswami, even went on to call Oliver on air terms like 'malicious', 'ignoramus of exceedingly global proportions', and a 'late-night third rate TV host'.

John Oliver has responded to these slanders in his trademark 'tongue-in-cheek' manner in his latest episode, the video of which is going viral on social media right now, the biggest dig being calling Goswami the 'Tucker Carlson of India'. John Oliver’s Episode Criticising PM Narendra Modi Goes Missing From Hotstar; Disney India Accused of Indulging in Self-Censorship.

Watch the Clip below:

John Oliver on Arnab Goswami, “the Tucker Carlson of India” 😂 pic.twitter.com/7a58aKJEk3 — Manish Vij (@manish_vij) March 9, 2020

John Oliver not only took on Goswami, but also Disney and its Indian OTT platform Hotstar India, that streams Oliver's show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. The Modi-centric episode was not uploaded on the platform, prompting allegations that Disney India went for 'self-censoring. John Oliver Livid With Disney India's Hotstar for 'Self-Censoring' PM Narendra Modi Episode, Also Slams The Platform For Chopping off 'Disney Fact' Digs (Deets Inside).

Interestingly, while the same episode was available on YouTube in the show's official handle, the 'Goswami' dig went missing in the latest episode uploaded on YouTube.