‘John Oliver’ Trends on Twitter After New Episode of Last Week Tonight Show Covers US President Donald Trump’s India Visit (Watch Video)
‘John Oliver’ Trends on Twitter After Last Week Tonight Show Host Pokes Fun at the US President Donald Trump’s India Visit (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The President of the United States of India, Donald Trump, had made a special visit to India on the invitation of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24, 2020. The event called 'Namaste Trump' was kickstarted in a grand way in Ahmedabad in the newly inaugurated Motera stadium. While the event was hailed by the supporters of both Trump and Modi, it hasn't gone down well with the critics of both the world leaders. Namaste Trump: Donald Trump Heaps Praises on PM Narendra Modi at Motera Stadium Event, Says 'He Worked as a Tea Seller, Now He's a Champion of India'.

On the eve of Trump visit in India, popular comedian and talk show host, John Oliver, released a new episode of his show Last Week Tonight. The episode was especially targeting at Trump's visit of India, making fun of him and his wife, Melania Trump, visiting Taj Mahal - the symbol of love- when they never look like a loving couple anyway. Oliver also spoke about how Trump called Modi as the 'Father of the Nation', which he is says is not at all right because a certain Mr Gandhi holds that title rightfully. John Oliver Confirms Beyonce Was Photoshopped in 'The Lion King' Cast Picture.

From Trump, Oliver goes on to take on the Indian Prime Minister - the episode was actually a Modi special. Oliver admitted Modi's popularity among the masses and his work on Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and giving LPG subsidies. But he also took potshots of Modi and his various controversial decisions like Demonetisation, appointing Yogi Adityanath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and the decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act. While talking about CAA, Oliver also showed the video of Home Minister Amit Shah talking about NRC and NPR and comparing immigrants to 'termites'. The episode also covers the the ongoing anti-CAA and NRC protests. Towards the end, Oliver delivers the biggest slamdunk on the Indian PM by saying, "India, which is home to the enduring symbol of love (Taj Mahal) frankly deserves a lot more than this temporary symbol of hate."

Watch the controversial episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver:

The episode has found itself its fair share of both admirers and detractors, but obviously. Check out the tweets below, praising the episode:

Tweet #1

Tweet #2

Tweet #3

Tweet #4

Tweet #5

Tweet #6

And there are those who think John Oliver didn't get the intricacies of Modi's work in India, that he didn't understand how CAA works and slammed the host for this.

Tweet #1

Tweet #2

Tweet #3

Tweet #4

Our next question here is - when will #BoycottJohnOliver or #BoycottLastWeekTonight or #JohnOliverAntiNational begin to trend on Twitter.