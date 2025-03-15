Reality TV star and billionaire Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian grabbed headlines after they attended the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July 2024. The festivities were one of the most talked about events of the year. However, in a recent episode of the reality show, The Kardashians, Kim made a surprising revelation and said that she didn't know the Ambanis before the wedding and accepted the invitation "on a whim". She also shared that they received a wedding invitation which weighed about 18-22 kg. Kim Kardashian Shows Her Love for India With Stunning Pics From Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ Ceremony.

Kim Kardashian’s Unplanned Trip to India for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim candidly shared that they didn't actually know the Ambanis. She explained that jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz, who had designed the jewellery for the Ambanis, extended the invitation on their behalf. She said, "I actually don't know the Ambanis. We definitely have friends in common. Lorraine Schwartz is one of our good friends. She is a jeweller. She does jewellery for the Ambani family. She told me she was going to their wedding and they would love to invite us. We just went on a whim and said 'sure'".

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding

Day 2 Kim and Khloe in India for the Ambani wedding oh my God they are stunning 😍❣️ pic.twitter.com/hhSnWP8e05 — leandre koffi (@leandek15) July 13, 2024

Ambanis Sent a Jaw-Dropping 18 kg Invitation to Kim Kardashian

In the same episode, Kim and Khloe reflected on the grandeur of Anant and Radhika's wedding invitation. Khloe said, "Even the invitation that we received was 40-50 pounds (18-22 kgs) which had music coming out of it." She added, "It was crazy! When we saw the invitation, we thought, 'You don't say no to something like this.'" Thanking Nita Ambani for the invitation, Kim said, "Nita Ambani, she's the groom's mother. She is like the Kris Jenner of the Ambani daily." Khloe added, "She has to be the one with the softer hands who I met all my life. Like seriously! Softer than tatums." Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Arrive in Mumbai To Attend the Most Talked About Billionaire Wedding in India (Watch Videos).

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with several B-town biggies attending, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

