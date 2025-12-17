lobal football icon Lionel Messi concluded his highly publicized "G.O.A.T. India Tour" with a visit to Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation center in Jamnagar. During the visit, Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries, gifted the Argentine superstar a Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon "Asia Edition," a timepiece valued at approximately INR 10.9 crore ($1.2 million). Footballer Lionel Messi Posts Heartwarming Montage From India Tour, Includes Moment With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jeh; Bebo Shares Excitement (View Post).

The encounter took place on Tuesday as Messi, accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, toured the 3,000-acre facility. Observers noted that while Messi arrived at the sanctuary without a watch, he was later seen wearing the limited-edition skeletonised timepiece during his interactions with the conservation teams.

A Rare Horological Masterpiece

The Richard Mille RM 003-V2 "Asia Edition" is considered one of the most exclusive models in the world of high horology. With only 12 pieces ever produced globally, the watch is a significant addition to Messi’s already extensive luxury collection. Lionel Messi Experiences Unforgettable Moments with Sacred Indian Traditions As He Visits Anant Ambani's Vantara Following GOAT Tour of India (See Pics).

Crafted with a black carbon case and a skeletonised dial, the watch features complex mechanics including a tourbillon and a GMT function. Its lightweight yet robust design is a hallmark of the brand's technical philosophy, making it a sought-after item for elite collectors.

Beyond the luxury exchange, Messi’s visit to Vantara was marked by traditional Indian hospitality and wildlife engagement. The World Cup winner was welcomed with folk music and a ceremonial aarti before participating in Hindu rituals, including a Maha Aarti at the onsite temple.

A highlight of the day included Messi interacting with Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf. In a moment that quickly went viral on social media, the footballer engaged in a playful "football enrichment" activity with the calf, using a ball to encourage the animal's natural movements.

The Jamnagar stop served as the grand finale to Messi’s four-city tour, which included appearances in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. In honor of the visit, Anant and Radhika Ambani also reportedly named a rescued lion cub "Lionel."

Messi expressed his appreciation for the conservation work being done at the facility, describing the care and rehabilitation efforts. Following the visit, the football legend departed from Jamnagar airport, officially concluding his 2025 tour of India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

