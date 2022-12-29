He is goofy! He is brilliant! He is charismatic! Well, we are talking about none other than BTS star Kim Taehyung, also known by his stage name V, who is known to be the ‘bear’ of the septet. V turns a year older today, and fans worldwide have been flooding him with best birthday wishes. V is one of the most popular, beloved K-pop idols, and he is the Hottest Man Alive in 2022. He is young, charismatic, popular, uber-cool and undoubtedly a soulful singer. Pics of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung SMOKING at Grammys 2022 Goes Viral, ARMY Baffled, Internet Divide

The "Inner Child" crooner turned 27 this year, and without any delay, we present to you five exhilarating songs you need to listen to.

Inner Child

The song is co-written and sung by V. This one was released as a solo song by V from BTS’ album Map of the Soul 7. As told by him, this song was dedicated to his younger self. No doubt, "Inner Child" will take us through the emotional journey of innocence leaving us as we embrace adulthood. It is emotional, meaningful and this song feels like a giant warm hug amidst cold winter shiver. If you don't have this number in your playlist, we suggest you add this one ASAP.

Stigma

Released as a part of BTS album Wings, "Stigma" was co-written and sung by Kim Taehyung. The storyline of the song is a confession about the human mind which is full of remorse, guilt and asks for forgiveness now and then. The song highlights the dilemma faced by souls, who want to be free from painful memories. The song is a metaphor on how we are broken like mosaic.

Singularity

"Singularity" was released as a part of the album Love Yourself. The song highlights the feeling of losing yourself in love followed by the isolation. "Singularity" will make you believe that you need to put yourself first.

Sweet Night

Well, every BTS fan has heard this song, we are sure of that. Released as OST for the drama Itaewon Class, "Sweet Night" is perhaps one of the most interesting songs ever. V claimed that he wrote this song in quest to get a sweet night's sleep. How interesting is that? This song is the best of both worlds. BTS’ V Covers Michael Bublé’s ‘It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas’ Featuring an Appearance by Yeontan! (Watch Video).

Winter Bear

This one is a shocker! V released "Winter Bear" unexpectedly in 2019, leaving everyone surprised. V gifted his army a retro mixed visual accompanied by soothing vocals. The song describes a bear who is hibernating during winter.

BTS's V has one of the most charismatic voices in K-Pop, and we can't stop listening to him. On his birthday, we wish him A Very Happy Birthday! What is your favourite song or cover by BTS's V?

