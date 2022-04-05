South Korean sensation BTS' James Bond-inspired performance at the Grammys has already won many hearts. Apart from the power pack dance performance, Kim Taehyung's snaps from the Award show are making the ARMY furious and confused at the same time. It all started when V, aka Kim Taehyung's smoking pictures backstage of the annual award ceremony, were leaked. Microblogging site Twitter is full of mixed reactions from V's fans. Some fans of the Korean star seem to be disappointed with his actions, worried about all the health dangers that smoking brings. GRAMMYs 2022: Pics Of Kim Tae-Hyung AKA BTS’ V And Jon Batiste’s Meet-And-Greet Go Viral, Netizens React Over Their Bonding At The Award Ceremony.

Have A Look:

kim taehyung smoking after the performance. from juuling to real cigarette good luck with your health please dont come near the boys when you are smoking! pic.twitter.com/OjmYJzyfxe — - (@leavebts_v) April 4, 2022

ARMY's Reaction

Meanwhile, Other K-Pop Fans

the problem is not that v smoking, he’s a grownup he can do anything legal including smoking cigarettes, but armies attacking other idols when they smokes like they’re drug addicts and now they protect taehyung like nothing happened 😏 pic.twitter.com/oPAXrCUhLu — Jan (@januaryvibe) April 4, 2022

Well.. Point!

okay who cares if V is smoking, it's not even illegal to smoke?? instead of making a fuss over it why not focus on his comfy slippers and socks combination HAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/NsWj9yGTe5 — Rae; 📝 aus (@enhyperiscoming) April 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)