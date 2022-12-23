Kim Taehyung decided to give ARMYs an early Christmas gift and dropped a cover of Michael Bublé's "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas". The Winter Bear singer stood by the microphone in his studio and belted out the lyrics to the song in his usual deep husky voice. His dog, Yeontan also appears midway and Tae holds him in his arms swarming him with kisses. This just made the holiday season even better and I think fans agree that Christmas isn't Christmas without V. Simu Liu Thinks BTS’ V Is a ‘Beautiful Man’, Shang-Chi Actor Reshares Instagram Story of Him and Kim Taehyung in Same Frame.

View Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

