Days after her tragic passing on February 16, 2025, South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron’s father has alleged that YouTuber Lee Jin-ho contributed to his daughter’s death. The 24-year-old actress was laid to rest on February 18 in a funeral attended by family members, actor Won Bin and actress Kim Bo-ra, and singer-songwriter Park Woo-jin of K-pop group AB6IX, among others. Korean media reports that in a statement made at her funeral, Kim Sae-ron's father said that a YouTuber had posted some videos criticising the actress for her DUI (Driving Under the Influence) incident and also for her wedding-themed photoshoot. The YouTuber in question is reportedly Lee Jin-ho. Tragic Deaths: Song Jae Rim to ASTRO’s Moonbin, South Korean Actors and K-Pop Stars Who Died by Suicide in the Past 5 Years.

Actor Won Bin at Kim Sae-Ron's Funeral - Watch Video

South Korean actor Won Bin was seen in tears at the mortuary of Seoul’s Asan Hospital on Monday, mourning South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron, his co-star from “The Man from Nowhere.”#KimSaeron #WONBIN pic.twitter.com/Me9NixgjHS pic.twitter.com/QubOTIYGXm — JUST IN | World (@justinbroadcast) February 17, 2025

What Happened to Kim Sae-Ron?

Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home by a friend at 4:54 PM. The Seongdong Police Station in Seoul ruled out foul play in Kim Sae-ron's death, calling it an unattended death and that she possibly harmed herself. Kim Sae-ron's death by suicide has sent shockwaves in the Korean entertainment industry, which has seen a rise in such incidents in recent times. According to Yonhap News Agency, the National Office of Investigation said in a statement to the media, "We believe that Kim Sae Ron made an extreme choice and will process it as a death by suicide. No will has been found." Kim Sae-ron's exact cause of death has not been revealed yet, as the investigation progresses. Kim Sae Ron Passes Away at 24: Shin Jae Ho, Kim Ok Vin and Others Pay Tribute to the ‘Bloodhounds’ Actress.

YouTuber Lee Jin-Ho Deletes Controversial Videos About Kim Sae-ron

After allegations of cyberbullying and abetment to suicide by Kim Sae-ron's father, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho has reportedly deleted the controversial videos that allegedly bullied the actress. As per Times Now, one of the videos of Lee Jin-ho was reportedly titled 'Kim Sae Ron’s self-deletion again…Gone into hiding after marriage rumours? Tried contacting her directly'.

Lee Jin-Ho's Controversy With BTS' Jimin

Lee Jin-Ho has had a controversial past. In October 2024, he confessed to illegal gambling and scamming BTS band member Jimin, who lent him money with a promissory note. Lee Jin-ho released a statement on Instagram, saying, “I am writing to confess my shameful past, which resulted from my poor judgment. In 2020, I started playing games on an illegal online gambling site, leading to overwhelming debt. After receiving stern advice from friends and fearing I might lose the job I love, I finally realized the seriousness of the situation and was able to quit gambling. However, by that time, I had already sought financial help from many people. I am steadily repaying the money each month and plan to pay off this debt in full. While the financial loss is significant, I feel the deepest regret for those who trusted me and lent me money…I thought that confessing everything and facing the consequences might free me from this anxiety. However, since I needed to work to repay my debt, I questioned whether that thought was simply my own greed, which prevented me from making a decision. I am deeply embarrassed and sorry.” Lee Jin-ho went on to say that he would cooperate with the police investigation.

However, Lee Jin-ho has not released any statement yet after the death of Kim Sae-ron and the allegations against him by her father. The DUI incident had left Kim Sae-ron troubled, but the Bloodhounds actress was all set to make a comeback with the film Guitar Man. As per reports, a friend of the actress revealed that Kim Sae-ron had recently changed her name to Kim Ah Im and had plans to open and run a café. Her sudden death has raised questions about the situation of actors in Korea.

