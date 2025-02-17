Kim Sae Ron’s body was found in her home in Seongdong District, Seoul, by a friend. Authorities have confirmed that there were no signs of forced entry, and investigations are ongoing. The 24-year-old actress’ sudden passing has left fans, friends, and the entertainment industry in shock. Kim Sae Ron began her career as a child actress at the age of nine and gained fame through films like A Brand New Life and The Man From Nowhere. As the industry mourns her loss, several celebrities have paid heartfelt tributes to the Bloodhounds actress. Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron Dies at 24; ‘The Neighbor’ Star Found Dead at Home, Suicide Suspected – Reports.

Tributes for Kim Sae Ron

Director Shin Jae-ho, who worked with Kim Sae Ron on Guitar Man, shared his memories of the actress in an interview with Hankook Ilbo, as reported by KTimes. He described her as ‘full of energy’ and praised her professionalism. He said, “Even though she had been acting for a long time, she was incredibly professional. On set, she didn’t feel like a young actress; she had the presence of a senior colleague. Among the cast of Guitar Man, she had the most experience and showed remarkable skill. He also added, “She had a way of leading the mood on set with her positive attitude. She was meticulous when it came to work but very modest and approachable in daily life. I remember her giving clothes to the staff as gifts and leaving behind many joyful memories. Yesterday, I got messages from several staff members, and they were heartbroken.”

Actress Kim Ok Vin, known for her roles in Over the Rainbow, The Villainess and Love to Hate You, paid tribute on Instagram by sharing a monochrome image of a white chrysanthemum with the caption, ‘Rest in peace’, without directly mentioning Kim Sae Ron’s name. Actor Seo Ha Jun also honoured her by posting a similar image on his Instagram Story. Song Jae Rim Found Dead: Seoul Police Discover Two-Page Suicide Note in South Korean Star’s Apartment.

Kim Ok Vin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김옥빈 (@kimokvin)

Seo Ha Jun

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@seo_ha_jun)

Meanwhile, a close friend of Kim Sae Ron revealed new details about her final days. As per Times Now, citing OSEN, the friend shared that the actress had recently changed her name to Kim Ah Im. “The last time I saw Kim Sae Ron was at the end of last year. She was preparing to return with the movie Guitar Man, and we talked about how she would start acting again and finally make money… I never imagined this would happen. Kim Sae Ron recently changed her name to Kim Ah Im,” the friend recalled. The friend further shared, “She was preparing to open a café and was also planning her return to the entertainment industry. I still can’t believe it. The reason she wanted to open a café was because she had been working at one while filming, but managing both schedules was too difficult, so she eventually quit.” The entertainment industry continues to mourn the tragic loss of Kim Sae Ron, remembering her talent and kindness.

