Kim Soo Hyun, one of South Korea's biggest actors, is currently caught in a whirlwind of controversies. The Queen of Tears star is being accused of being in a romantic relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron, which began when she was a minor. What started as whispers on the internet has now blown into a big scandal with new revelations being made every hour. The whole matter began after Kim Sae Ron's aunt dropped a bombshell on Garosero Research Institute's YouTube channel claiming that Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron since 2015 when she was just 15. Amid the wave of criticism, an old video of Kim Soo Hyun talking about then child actress Kim Yoo Jung has re-surfaced online. Did Kim Soo Hyun Date Kim Sae Ron When She Was a Minor? ‘Queen of Tears’ Star’s Agency Responds to ‘Malicious’ Claims.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Past Comments About Kim Yoo Jung Raises Eyebrows

Ever since the controversy began, netizens have been aggressively digging up old videos of Kim Soo Hyun on the internet in hopes of finding more clues to solidify the recent allegations. One such video has now surfaced online where the K-Drama star could be seen making a questionable remark about his The Moon Embracing the Sun co-star Kim Yoo Jung who was then 13. The video in question is from an interview from December 2012 from The Moon Embracing the Sun promotional event in Japan. The video in question saw Kim Soo Hyun expressing his desire to work as partners with Kim Yoo Jung.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Viral 2012 Video From ‘The Moon Embracing the Sun’ Promotional Event

According to English translations shared in Koreaboo, the Queen of Stars was heard saying, "I previously thought of Kim Yoo Jung as a baby. After seeing her in real life, I thought she was really confident and smart, and I didn't feel like she was young. I can't wait to see her mature, and I think I'll soon be able to meet her as a partner in a drama." ‘Please Save Me’: Kim Sae Ron’s Alleged Text Message to Kim Soo Hyun From 2024 Reveals SHOCKING Details! (See Pic).

A Netizen Lashes Out at Kim Soo Hyun for His Alleged Pedophilic Behaviour

not yoojung too. the potential of this man to ruin careers of young girl was so high but no one dared to stop this so called rising actor. i want to slap his face so bad. his predator behavior is resurfacing but his die hard fans would find ways to deem him as innocent https://t.co/k3yzuxq44X — riri (@romcomdayaris) March 11, 2025

Netizens reacting to the video are furious over Kim Soo Hyun's alleged pedophilic behavior, which has been grabbing eyeballs amid a wave of criticism for his inappropriate relationship with Kim Sae Ron.

