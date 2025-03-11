Just a few weeks after Kim Sae Ron's death, a new controversy surrounding the Bloohounds actress' alleged relationship with South Korean star Kim Soo Hyun has taken over the internet by storm. The rumours suggested that both the actors were involved in an aromantic relationship for six years starting when Kim Sae Ron was just 15 years old in 2015. The allegations surfaced online after a controversial YouTube channel named Garosero Research Institute shared a video on Monday (March 10). Did Kim Soo Hyun Date Kim Sae Ron When She Was a Minor? ‘Queen of Tears’ Star’s Agency Responds to ‘Malicious’ Claims.

Amid the relationship allegations, Korean media outlets have now released a screenshot of a text message accusing Kim Soo Hyun of attempting to extort money from the late actress through his agency, Gold Medalist. In the message dated March 19, 2024, the Bloodhounds actress begged the Queen of Tears star to give her some time before suddenly slapping her with a lawsuit.

Text Messages Between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun Show the ‘Bloodhounds’ Actress Pleading for Help

A text message between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron was revealed on Tuesday (March 11), a day after their relationship rumours surfaced online. As per the English translation from the message in Koreaboo, the texts read, "Oppa, this is Sae Ron. I received the letter of certification today that your company (Gold Medalist) is suing me. You said that you would give me ample time, so Im working hard, preparing to make a comeback. I will pay you back with a percentage from each work."

I'm not saying that I won't pay you back, but if you suddenly ask for KRW 700 Million (USD 480,000) right now, I really can't do anything. It's not that I won't, but I can't. Do you really have to take it as far as a lawsuit? Please save me...I beg of you. Give me some time." Kim Sae-Ron Funeral: ‘Bloodhounds’ Actress’ Father Blames YouTuber Lee Jin-ho’s Now Deleted Controversial Videos for Daughter’s Tragic Death by Suicide.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency, the Gold Medalist, who previously refuted the dating rumours, has yet to react to the newly released text message that has gone viral online.

