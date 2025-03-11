Popular South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has been caught up in a major controversy after he found himself at the centre of a dating rumour involving late actress Kim Sae Ron. In a shocking update, the Bloodhounds actress' aunt has alleged that the late actress dated Kim Soo Hyun when she was a minor. Fans even dug up an old interview from 2017 where Kim Sae Ron expressed her admiration for the Queen of Tears star. However, Kim Soo Hyun's agency has denied the allegations calling them "falsehoods" and also threatened to take legal action against the ones involved in spreading the rumours. Kim Sae-Ron Funeral: ‘Bloodhounds’ Actress’ Father Blames YouTuber Lee Jin-ho’s Now Deleted Controversial Videos for Daughter’s Tragic Death by Suicide.

Kim Sae Ron’s Aunt Claims the Late Actress Dated Kim Soo Hyun

On Monday (March 10), a YouTube channel named Hoverlab posted a controversial video where Kim Sae Ron's aunt made some shocking revelations about the late actress' past. He alleged that Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun were in a relationship for six years, which began in 2015. However, what's shocking about the revelation was that the It's Okay To Not Be Okay star started dating Kim Sae Ron when she was just a minor. The allegations suggested that she was just 15 years old while Kim Soo Hyun was 27 when they began dating.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram Post

Kim Soo Hyun’s Agency Denies the Dating Allegations

Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, quickly refuted the allegations made on the YouTube channel on Monday, claiming he was in a long-term relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Gold Medalist released a statement saying, "The claims made by Hoverlab Inc in their YouTube broadcast about Kim Soo Hyun are clearly false and baseless. These malicious claims directed at our company and actor Kim Soo Hyun are entirely false and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. We are currently reviewing the strongest possible legal actions against Hoverlab Inc for spreading these falsehoods."

The agency also expressed condolences on Kim Sae Ron's passing on February 16, 2025, and condemned the spread of false information labelling it as the continuation of cyberbullying that caused so much pain to the actress during her lifetime. They urged the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified claims. Kim Sae Ron Found Dead at 24: South Korean Police Confirm ‘Bloodhounds’ Star’s Death As Suicide, Reveal No Note Found at Scene.

Kim Sae Ron, most popular for her roles in The Man from Nowhere, Bloodhounds and A Brand New Life, was found unconscious by a friend at her apartment in Seongdong-gu, Seoul and was later pronounced dead at 25. Authorities investigating the case ruled her death as suicide, which sparked widespread discussions in the South Korean entertainment industry.

