Na In Woo in Marry My Husband is turning out to be the greenest flag we have ever seen in a Korean drama. He plays Yoo Ji-hyuk, the marketing manager and boss of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young). Apart from being deliciously tall and broodingly handsome, Woo owned the character so well that now we feel he can be the perfect Valentine's date for anyone.  BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Latest Instagram Photos Radiate Perfect Boyfriend Vibes!

Let us tell you the check boxes he ticks in this character.

Time Travelling for Love

People can't make time to talk to you, but this guy is making the most of his time in the past to win over his girl.

Can't Lose You!

Ji Hyuk wakes up and chooses anxiety in this scene. Ji-won had left him behind once, and he doesn't want history to repeat itself. Someone who always wants to keep you closer and is afraid he will lose you... that's the purest form of love.

Makes Your Revenge His Own

Ji Hyuk is manipulating the narrative to give Ji-won what she wants and deserves - justice! Doctor Slump: 5 Ways Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik's Series Healed Us.

Being Cute and Silly For You

He goes around wearing a sling around his arm so that Ji-won continue to take care of him.

And Then He Dies for You...

Yes, that's dark, but Ji Hyuk will do anything for his Ji Won, even if it's detrimental and damaging.

So far, Marry My Husband has been deeply satisfying with its twists and turns. But our winner is Ji Hyuk aka Na In Woo and the way he has owned the character.

