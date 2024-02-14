Na In Woo in Marry My Husband is turning out to be the greenest flag we have ever seen in a Korean drama. He plays Yoo Ji-hyuk, the marketing manager and boss of Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young). Apart from being deliciously tall and broodingly handsome, Woo owned the character so well that now we feel he can be the perfect Valentine's date for anyone. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Latest Instagram Photos Radiate Perfect Boyfriend Vibes!

Let us tell you the check boxes he ticks in this character.

Time Travelling for Love

People can't make time to talk to you, but this guy is making the most of his time in the past to win over his girl.

They reveal the secret of their time travel to 2013 to each other through BTS songs. <Marry My Husband> airs on tvN and TVING Monday and Tuesday.#StudioDragon #MarryMyHusband #kdrama pic.twitter.com/SQxkOy5avK — studiodragon | 스튜디오드래곤 (@studiodragonKR) January 22, 2024

Can't Lose You!

Ji Hyuk wakes up and chooses anxiety in this scene. Ji-won had left him behind once, and he doesn't want history to repeat itself. Someone who always wants to keep you closer and is afraid he will lose you... that's the purest form of love.

He woke up and didn't see her lying next to her. The way he jumped out of bed to go look for her🥺 He saw her, didn't say a word and went straight to hug her tightly 🥺 #NaInWoo #ParkMinYoung#MarryMyHusband#MarryMyHusbandEp14 pic.twitter.com/g1sFh03Pu0 — Kdrama Lover Globe (@KdramaLoverG) February 13, 2024

Makes Your Revenge His Own

Ji Hyuk is manipulating the narrative to give Ji-won what she wants and deserves - justice! Doctor Slump: 5 Ways Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik's Series Healed Us.

wait so ji hyuk sent over the red heels and candies to yura so is she gonna be the ex that min hwan is ‘set up’ to cheat with so that su min dies? 🧐 brainy moves here from ji hyuk#MarryMyHusband#MarryMyHusbandEp14 pic.twitter.com/2EnVtYklWF — ria (@aria_m13) February 13, 2024

Being Cute and Silly For You

He goes around wearing a sling around his arm so that Ji-won continue to take care of him.

Seokjun: "Btw, how long do you have to wear the sling?" Jihyuk: "Until Jiwon tells me to stop wearing it. Honestly, I can take it off now. But she promised to take care of me while I had it on" 😂#MarryMyHusband#MarryMyHusbandEp14 pic.twitter.com/ne2X3RblYF — Kdrama Lover Globe (@KdramaLoverG) February 13, 2024

And Then He Dies for You...

Yes, that's dark, but Ji Hyuk will do anything for his Ji Won, even if it's detrimental and damaging.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by korean drama posts with engsubs | Marry my husband kdrama (@your.kdramabuddy)

So far, Marry My Husband has been deeply satisfying with its twists and turns. But our winner is Ji Hyuk aka Na In Woo and the way he has owned the character.

