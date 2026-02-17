Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas addressed a packed chamber at Harvard University over the weekend, delivering a keynote speech that blended personal reflection with an analysis of India’s growing soft power. Speaking at a student-led initiative during Valentine’s Day weekend, the actress joined a distinguished panel of speakers, including politician Shashi Tharoor, to discuss the theme "The India We Imagine." ‘Good to Be Home’: Priyanka Chopra Gives Glimpse of Family Time After Busy Work Travels (View Pics and Videos)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Journey From Bollywood to Hollywood

The appearance marked a full-circle moment for Chopra Jonas, who moved to the United States as a teenager in the 1990s. She used the platform to highlight the evolution of South Asian visibility in Western media and the sacrifices required to transition from a Bollywood superstar to a Hollywood mainstay.

Priyanka Chopra Credits Aishwarya Rai, Irrfan Khan

During her address, Chopra Jonas earned significant praise for acknowledging the Indian artists who established a presence in international cinema long before her 2015 debut in Quantico. She credited her current success to the foundational work of actors like Aishwarya Rai and the late Irrfan Khan. “I really do believe that I stand on the shoulders of amazing artists and talents that came before me,” Chopra Jonas stated. “Aishwarya Rai, icon when she was working in Hollywood. Irrfan Khan, of course, Mindy Kaling... I was able to push the door open and stand up for what I believe in, because they did what they did.” Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Daughter Malti Marie’s 4th Birthday With Little Mermaid-Themed Party.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Aishwarya Rai - Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra on Aishwarya Rai 🥰😍 pic.twitter.com/SkmUb5vbhp — Aishwarya Rai Fan ❤ (@in_aishwarya) February 17, 2026

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up on Early Hollywood Struggles

The actress was candid about the difficulties of starting over in a new industry. Despite being one of India's most successful stars, she recalled the "insane" challenges of her early years in the U.S., where she often faced long waits on sets and small roles. “I was dealing with a lot when it comes to my work back in India, and I was trying to survive,” she admitted. “I would wait for like 15 hours and not be shot that day. Those are things I hadn't experienced in my career back home.” She explained that her motivation was rooted in building a "long-term legacy" rather than seeking immediate stardom. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Serve Ultimate Couple Goals on the Red Carpet, Actress Greets Everyone With a Namaste (Watch Video)

Priyanka Chopra on Redefining Success

Addressing the students directly, Chopra Jonas contrasted her experience as a 12-year-old student in Iowa and Massachusetts where she saw very few people who looked like her, with the diverse audience at Harvard. “You are the India I imagined,” she told the crowd, noting that the chamber was filled with "Desis and Desi allies." She concluded by sharing how her definition of success has shifted since becoming a mother. “My redefinition of success is being able to spend time with my family, to be able to pick up my daughter from school,” she said, adding that she now values the "luxury to pick and choose work" around her personal life. Chopra Jonas is currently preparing for the global release of her next Hollywood project, The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban. The film is scheduled to premiere on digital platforms on February 26, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Priyanka Chopra's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).