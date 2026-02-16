Stranger Things star Maya Ray Thurman-Hawke and indie musician Christian Lee Hutson officially wed this past weekend in an intimate, surprise ceremony in Manhattan. The couple, who have collaborated creatively for years, chose February 14, 2026 Valentine’s Day to exchange vows at St. George’s Episcopal Church, surrounded by a close-knit circle of family and A-list colleagues. Maya Hawke Wedding: 'Stranger Things' Star Marries Christian Lee Hutson; Parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Cast of Netflix Series Present (Pics)

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Reunite at Maya Hawke’s Wedding

The wedding served as a major reunion for the cast of Stranger Things, coming just weeks after the series finale aired. Co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were all spotted walking the streets of New York City together to attend the nuptials. Hawke’s famous parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, were also in attendance, marking a rare public appearance together to support their daughter. Ethan Hawke walked his daughter down the aisle, while Thurman was seen in a light blue floral ensemble. Following the service, the celebration moved to The Players Members Club in Gramercy Park for a private reception.

Who Are Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson

Maya Hawke, 27, has built a multifaceted career as both an actress and a singer-songwriter. Beyond her breakout role as Robin Buckley on Netflix, she has starred in films like Asteroid City and Do Revenge. Christian Lee Hutson, 35, is a highly respected figure in the contemporary indie-folk scene. Originally from Los Angeles, Hutson is known for his introspective songwriting and has released several acclaimed albums, including Beginners and Paradise Pop. 10. The two first met through their shared musical circles and have frequently collaborated on each other’s records, including Hawke’s 2024 album Chaos Angel.

Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson Age Difference

With Hawke born in 1998 and Hutson in 1990, there is an eight-year age gap between the newlyweds. The couple has frequently discussed how their relationship is rooted in a deep-seated friendship that predates their romance. “It’s awesome. I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends,” Hawke shared during a previous interview on The Zach Sang Show. “They really know you as a person... not just a piece of paper for them to project their image of a perfect girlfriend onto.”

