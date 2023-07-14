King The Land has taken us back to the good-old 2015-2016 when workplace romances were the flavour of the season. So there was She Was Pretty, He Private Life, Doctors and more. The common thread is there's an impossibly chic, sharp, handsome and no-nonsense boss who falls for an equally outspoken cheerful girl in the office. We loved it! That was our escape from the realities where our bosses are everything but that. BLACKPINK’ Jennie Opens Up About K-Pop Culture in Dua Lipa’s Podcast, Says ‘I Want To Break Boundaries and Reach Out to People’.

Now that King The Land has revived those memories, we decided to put forth a list of bosses, kdrama edition, who we deserve but will never get. We are keeping the hot and rich qualities out of the equation here completely because real life is not kdrama.

Park Hyung-sik - Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Park Hyun-sik's Ahn Min-hyuk is a suave, young and competent CEO of a Gaming Company. While he is smitten by Bong Soon (Park Bo Young), he does see potential in her being a strong woman, literally. He is also friends with his secretary and respects other members of the staff.

Ahn Hyo-Seop - Business Proposal

Ahn Hyu-Seop as Kang Tae Moo knows his job, his company, his people and his love. He has a lot of clarity about what he wants even if sometime comes across as forceful. Having a vision is quite a rare quality in bosses in real life.

Yoon Kyun Sang - Clean With Passion For Now

Yoon Kyun Sang plays a mysophobic Jung Sun Kyul who is the CEO of his company that cleans others' houses. He has gone to paranoid levels to ensure everything is spotless and clean. But when it comes to his staff, he is a supportive boss who takes care of them. It's his condition that makes him cranky.

Park Seo-Joon - She Was Pretty

Park Seo Joon as Ji Sung-Joon is one of those rare bosses who doesn't hit panic at the sight of a crisis or doesn't feel obligated to blame the subordinates for a mistake. He is kind, intelligent, understands the business and is supportive towards his employees. Park Seo Joon is Dating YouTuber And Singer Xooos - Reports.

Lee Ji-Eun - Hotel Del Luna

An unusual entry to the list but we think she makes the cut. The reason being Lee Ji Eun's Jang Man-Wol has been the boss of a hotel for supernatural beings for 1000 years. She is bound to be bad tempered and ill-mannered. But she looks out for her employees and takes care of them despite her mannerisms. Now that's the kind of boss we all want but never gonna have.

