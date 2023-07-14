During a recent appearance on Dua Lipa's At Your Service podcast, BLACKPINK's Jennie opened up about the initial bumpy ride in her career when she was pushed towards being one of the K-pop group's designated rapper. Jennie even revealed that she felt things are being forced to her during her musical journey. She said, "Starting my career in Korea as a K-pop artist has restricted so many sides of me where it wasn’t just allowed to be shown because I’m a K-pop idol (...) As things grew over time, I was able to express myself and people would see it as breaking boundaries (...) That’s when I realised, I want to break more boundaries for people in my culture to understand that you can express yourself as however you want." During the podcast, 'Bombayah' singer talked about her appearance on 'The Idol' helmed by Sam Levinson and The Weeknd. The Idol: BLACKPINK Jennie's Sexy Dance Moves in First Episode Leave Netizens Crazy and Thrilled!.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

