Korean actor Park Seo Joon, renowned for his stellar performances in Kdramas and films, continues to capture the attention of audiences worldwide and in the latest developments, reports have emerged suggesting that Park Seo Joon is romantically involved with popular YouTuber and singer, xooos, also known as Kim Soo Yeon. Various Korean media outlets have fueled speculation about the relationship, attributing the information to the actor's current association with the YouTuber. Notably, Park Seo Joon gained immense popularity through his role in the hit drama series What's Wrong With Secretary Kim. BLACKPINK Jennie’s Sexy Dance From The Idol Episode 3 Wearing Bold and Revealing Outfit Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Check Out The News Here:

Park Seojoon and YouTuber xooos are reportedly dating. pic.twitter.com/k0nMgHBok3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)