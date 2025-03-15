South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun is facing massive backlash over allegations that he was in a relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. The controversy started after an audio clip was released on the controversial YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute where Kim Sae Ron's aunt accused the Queen of Tears star of being in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron when she was just 15. After denying the allegations twice, Kim SooHyun's agency has finally issued an urgent statement acknowledging their past romance but emphasised that the late actress was of legal age at the time. Did Kim Soo Hyun Date Kim Sae Ron When She Was a Minor? ‘Queen of Tears’ Star’s Agency Responds to ‘Malicious’ Claims.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Agency Confirms He Dated Kim Sae Ron

Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST issued a statement and clarified that the actor was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron only after she turned an adult. According to The Korea Times, the agency said, "Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were in a relationship from the summer of 2-19 to the fall of 2020 after she became a legal adult. It is not true that he dted her when she was a minor.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram Post

They further clarified about the viral kissing photos of the actors and said, "Their claims that these images date back to 2016 are baseless. The clothes Kim Sae Ron was wearing at the time were released in June 2019 by the brand, so Garosero Institute's claim that the photo was taken in2016 when Kim Sae Ron was a minor is impossible."

Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron’s Viral Picture

its really over for #KimSooHyun he cant no more deny his relationship with KimSaeRon after this new pic and the messages out. look at how this pedophile kissed underage girl cheek like that🤢 and he literally threw saeron under the bus even after she begged him. HE’S THE WORST💀 pic.twitter.com/x629qIXSTr — 💫 (@kdramasfangirl) March 11, 2025

Kim Soo Hyun Under Intense Stress Amid Recent Allegations

Kim Soo Hyun's agency also revealed that the recent allegations and rumours have deeply affected the actor's mental health. "Kim Soo Hyun exhibited signs of severe psychological instability and we have taken measures to ensure that he can achieve absolute stability. Following HoverLab's report, Kim Soo Hyun has been experiencing extreme confusion due to claims that the cause of the sudden death of the deceased is attributed to him," the agency stated. They also said that people with cameras have been lurking around their company premises, adding to the stress. Kim Soo Hyun’s Agency REACTS After Cheek Kiss Photo and Kim Sae Ron’s ‘Please Save Me’ Text Message Are Exposed.

IIn 2022, Kim Soo Hyun reportedly stepped up and covered USD 483,000 in damages for Kim Sae Ron's DUI case. However, it is believed that Kim Soo Hyun's agency sent a letter to the actress in 2024, threatening her and demanding the money back. After that, a desperate Kim Sae Ron sent the "Please save me" message to the actor, which has now gone viral.

