Eric Clapton is reportedly confined to a wheelchair, according to recent reports. The legendary English guitarist and singer-songwriter is dealing with a nerve disease suspected to be linked to his years of alcohol consumption. For the unversed, the 80-year-old rock icon is suffering from peripheral neuropathy. In a 2018 interview, Clapton also disclosed that he was suffering from tinnitus, an age-related hearing issue. The latest reports further reveal that Clapton can "barely stand" and now uses a stool during performances, which has reportedly left him embarrassed. With Limited Vision, Singer Elton John Unable to See His Sons Play, Watch TV, or Read.

Eric Clapton Wheelchair-Bound Amid Ongoing Health Struggles?

Amid Eric Clapton’s recent health struggles, insiders fear that the heavy medication prescribed for his peripheral neuropathy could push him back toward the alcohol addiction that nearly cost him his life. According to Radar Online, the legendary musician somehow manages to perform on his feet, but the moment he steps off stage, he is reportedly forced to rest in a wheelchair due to the severe pain that makes standing unbearable.

Eric Clapton’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Clapton (@ericclapton)

A source told the portal, "Like always, Eric is putting on a brave face on his pain and bottling up his emotions. But the truth is, he is in agony and feels heartbroken he has to be wheeled around by assistants in a wheelchair. Hes doing his best to stand as much as he can during the few shows he's still able to do and his social media posts, as he knows his fans like to see him that way. But its very sad to see he needs a stool at times."

The insider continued, "When he's off stage, it's a different story. He looks embarrassed and shattered in his wheelchiar and often pulls a hoodies over his face in case anyone sees him being transported in the wheelchair-accessible van he uses." Eric Clapton Birthday: Here Are 5 Of The Most Iconic Songs Of The World’s Most Influential Guitarist.

The rock legend concluded his UK and European leg of his 2025 tour on June 2, 2025, at Palais Nikaia, Nice, France.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2025 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).