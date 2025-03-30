Famous People Born on March 30: March 30 is a significant day in history, marking the birthdays of many renowned figures from various fields. Legendary Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, whose post-impressionist masterpieces continue to inspire art lovers worldwide, was born on this day. Celebrated singer Celine Dion, known for her powerful vocals and timeless hits, also shares this birth date. In the world of sports, Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos and Australian tennis star Samantha Stosur have made remarkable contributions. The list of notable names also includes iconic musician Eric Clapton, veteran actor Warren Beatty, and beloved Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane. Other famous personalities born on March 30 include journalist Piers Morgan, Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal, and South Korean star Cha Eun-woo, making this a day filled with talent across multiple industries.

Famous March 30 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Vincent van Gogh (30 March 1853 - 29 July 1890) Celine Dion Samantha Stosur Sergio Ramos Piers Morgan Palak Muchhal Robbie Coltrane Warren Beatty Eric Clapton Paul Reiser Ian Ziering Cha Eun-woo Adhuna Bhabani Nagesh Kukunoor Abhishek Chaubey

