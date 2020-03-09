Mere Angne Mein 2.0: Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez's Music Video Drops Today, Check Out New Sizzling Poster

Mere Angne Mein 2.0 Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here is some exciting news for all you Asim Riaz fans. The Bigg Boss 13 runner up is all set to feature in a couple of music videos with big names from the industry and the first of his projects - his music video with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes is all ready. Initially scheduled to release on March 8, 2020, the music video will drop on March 9, a day later. Titled "Mere Angne Mein 2.0", the Holi track, which is a reboot to Amitabh Bachchan's hit track with the same name, has been crooned by Neha Kakkar. Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez's Cute Banter in the BTS Video Will Leave You Excited For Their Song.

Jacqueline, who has been dropping sneak peeks for her and Asim's fans, right from the time the started rehearsing for the song, shared posters starring the duo, but what caught our attention was this sizzling one where all we can see is Jacky in waist-deep water, flaunting a bareback with nothing but a necklace adorning her neck. Asim Riaz and Bollywood Hottie Jacqueline Fernandez All Set to Feature in a Music Video!.

Check It Out Below:

This song is a T-series production with music composer Tanishk Bagchi at the helm of things, after having re-created many classics in the past year. Apart from "Mere Angne Mein 2.0", Asim also has a music video with his real-life ladylove Himanshi Khurana and a DJ Snake collaboration in his kitty. Way to go Asim! Meanwhile, we eagerly await "Mere Angne Mein 2.0".