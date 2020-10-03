In an unfortunate turn of incidents on October 2, Bengali actress Mishti Mukherjee passed away of kidney failure in Bangalore. A statement from Mishti's rep read, "Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films & Music Videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother." Mishti Mukherjee, Bengali Actress, Dies Due to Kidney Failure.

Apart from being in the news for her career prospects, back in 2014, Mishti and her family were allegedly involved in a Porn CD distribution racket. In fact, her brother and father were booked for the case under section 292 (sale of obscene material) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66 (A), 67 (A), and 67 (B) of the IT Act, but were later released on bail.

In fact, the actress claiming that ut was her servants who were trying to frame the family. "When we returned from Goa on January 2, we found that our belongings were scattered all over the house. When I checked the locker, jewellery and cash worth Rs 1 lakh were missing. The CCTV footage was blank and the cameras hadn't recorded anything."

She also revealed, "I questioned the four servants about all this, but they denied any role in the incident. We never sold or distributed any such CDs to anyone in Mumbai. We aren't involved in any such business." Our deepest condolences are with the Mukherjee family!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).