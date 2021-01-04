Only Nawazuddin Siddiqui could have pulled this off with his unique quirky style. While our Bollywood folks were busy wishing their fans with their glossy videos and flashy posts, Nawaz decided to do something dramatically different. Siddiqui Channels His Gangs Of Wasseypur Character Faisal to get into a revenge mode, Sabka badla lega! he promises. But who is he fighting against and what this quirky revenge tale is all about? To find out the answer to that one, you have to watch the video. And wait till the end when Nawaz appears in an all styled out avatar, wearing a spiffy tuxedo to deliver his message!

Right from the advent of cinema, we have seen iconic lines stand the test of time. Nawaz brilliantly employs his popular line from Anurag Kashyap's film for this uniquely crafted video. The talented has made a special place in all our hearts with films Kahaani, Talaash and the biggest hit of all, Gangs Of Wasseypur. The actor took to social media recently to wish a Happy New Year to his fans by stepping into the unforgettable character. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Credits ‘Struggling’ Days for Today’s Success, Says ‘Learned a Lot from Those Times’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

He shared a unique video where he gave a twist to his famous dialogue from Gangs of Wasseypur. He went on to say that just like Faisal, he will take revenge on coronavirus shutting down schools, theatres but until then it's our responsibility to take care of ourselves and our loved ones by taking every necessary precaution. Sangeen: Sacred Games Stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Elnaaz Norouzi Collaborate For Jaideep Chopra’s Film!

Nawazuddin has made a huge impact on the movie fanatics with his versatility. From his cameos in movies like Munnabhai MBBS, Talaash to full-fledged roles in movies like Badlapur, Photograph, we hope the actor keeps on entertaining us with various movies in the coming year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).