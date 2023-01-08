This week some big OTT releases are lined up to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more. We bring you a detailed list of the series and movies releasing this week on the OTT platforms and the first major release is Vikings Valhalla Season 2 which premieres on Netflix on January 12. The trailer for the brand-new season was impressive and got a raving response from the viewers. Its cast includes Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir, and Bradley James as Harekr among others. Mumbai Police Shares ‘Series of Safety Measures’ In Reference To Popular OTT Posters, Urges Netizens To ‘Binge-Watch’ It in Viral Tweet.

The next big release is Al Pacino's Hunters Season 2 which is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on January 13. The conspiracy thriller series will star Logan Lerman’s Jonah who goes on to take down their ultimate Nazi enemy Adolf Hitler, who has been hiding in South America all this time. What surprised fans is Al Pacino's surprise return who dies in season one. Other interesting releases include the polish show Sexify Season 2, Trial by Fire, Sky Rojo Season 3 (Spanish) on Netflix, the Animated show Koala Man on Disney+ Hotstar and more. Below is the detailed list of the OTT releases of the week.

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Sexify S2: 11th January 2023 | Polish

2. The Makanai - Cooking for the Maiko House: 12th January 2023

3. Vikings - Valhalla Season 2: 12th January 2023

4. Break Point: 13th January 2023

5. Sky Rojo S3: 13th January 2023 | Spanish

6. Trial By Fire: 13th January 2023

Amazon Prime Video

1. Hunters S2: 13th January 2023

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Koala Man: 10th January 2023

2. Chasing Waves: 11th January 2023

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Andrew Santino - Cheeseburger: 10th January 2023

2. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker: 10th January 2023

3. Waves: 11th Janaury 2023 | Spanish

4. Dog Gone: 13th January 2023

Theatrical Releases Arriving on the OTT Platform

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Mukundan Unni Associates: 13th January 2023 | Malayalam

ZEE5

1. Head Bush: 13th January 2023 | Multi-Lingual

2. Thattassery Koottam: 13th January 2023 | Malayalam

Hoichoi

1. Ballavpurer Roopkotha: 13th January 2023

