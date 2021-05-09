Actress Payal Ghosh, has been working with volunteers to help find beds and other emergency medicine for those who are suffering from Covid-19. "The situation is dire and I have seen it with my own eyes. I needed to do something about this and hence I spoke to some people that I knew, and slow and steady we started getting people help," Payal said. The actress added that she is happy that she can be of help, and hopes people follow protocols. Red: Payal Ghosh to Essay the Role of a Teenager and a Housewife in Upcoming Film.

Check It Out:

Our team is in touch with them, we will try to do our best. https://t.co/f2OMzr4spI — Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) May 7, 2021

"There have been cases when we arranged an ICU bed and the patient had passed away by then. It makes me sad, but then I pick myself up and work again. I hope everyone is staying indoors as much as possible. It's a time to save ourselves and our near ones," she added.

