Mumbai, April 21: Actress Payal Ghosh, who previously accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has now blasted him for his recent controversial remarks about Brahmins. Ghosh's strong condemnation follows Kashyap’s offensive comments, which have sparked widespread outrage and reignited old tensions. In a scathing response, Ghosh stated that Kashyap should be boycotted from both society and Bollywood for his controversial statements.

Condemning the filmmaker, Payal Ghosh stated, “Anurag Kashyap has always been a disgusting human being, and I am not at all surprised. In our Hindu culture, we regard women as deities and goddesses. Someone who can force himself on a woman against her consent—can it really be surprising to hear him make ridiculous remarks about the Brahmin community? What he has said is absolutely shameful, and such people don't deserve a place in society, let alone Bollywood.” Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Brahmin’ Remark: FIR Filed Against Filmmaker in Jaipur Over Controversial Statement.

“The industry is much better without him. We don't need people like him who have no respect for others, their emotions, beliefs, and values. He has always gotten away with doing the most ridiculous things. At the end of the day, karma is a b****, and life has its own unique way of getting back at you. I really hope strong action is taken against him for such casual remarks,” she added.

Anurag Kashyap is now caught in a new controversy after the Brahmin community raised objections, claiming his film "Phule" depicted them in a negative light. In response, Anurag shared his thoughts on Instagram Stories, which soon drew widespread criticism. Replying to a comment saying "Brahmins are your father," Anurag wrote, "Brahmin pe main m*******a..koi problem (I'll pee on the Brahmins...any problem)?" Anurag Kashyap Brahmin Remark: Manoj Muntashir Shukla Slams Filmmaker Over Alleged Casteist Statement, Says ‘You Don’t Have Enough Water in Your Body To Pollute Legacy of Brahmins’ (Watch Video).

An FIR has been filed against Anurag at the Bajaj Nagar police station in Jaipur following his comment about Brahmins. The case was registered after Anil Chaturvedi, a resident of Barkat Nagar, filed a complaint on April 19.

The filmmaker eventually issued an apology for his comment, clarifying that while he stood by his words, he regretted that one remark, which had been misinterpreted. He further revealed that his family, especially the women, had been receiving rape and death threats as a result of the controversy, urging the trolls to leave them in peace.

Meanwhile, addressing the ongoing controversy between Payal Ghosh and Anurag Kashyap, it’s important to recall Payal’s allegations from the MeToo movement in India. Payal had accused Anurag of sexual harassment, claiming that the filmmaker had assaulted her. In 2020, the actress filed an FIR against Kashyap, accusing him of the offense, which she says took place in 2013.

