Actress Payal Ghosh, who came under the spotlight a while back after accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for sexual harassment, is gearing up for her next titled Red. In the film, she plays a college girl and a housewife. As a college girl, she essays the role of a teenager, which would be more than a decade younger than her. Payal Ghosh Follows Rakhi Sawant in Joining Ramdas Athawale’s RPI; She is Appointed as Vice-President of Women’s Wing.

"I would be essaying a college girl, housewife and the third one is a surprise in the movie Red. We had to stop shooting because of lockdown. We might have our next schedule from the first of May. I am on a very strict diet to look the part of a teenage girl. It would be hugely different than what I am currently and that's the challenge I love. Payal Ghosh Distributes Sanitisers, Masks to the Needy Along with Indian Flags Ahead of Independence Day 2020.

I am up for it and keeping nothing left to chance," Payal said. "The workout has been keeping me very active as well. And I want to get to the feel of the characters more than the looking part," Payal added. Red also features Shakti Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek.

