Pepsi Sharma Death: Haryanvi Folk Artist Dies After Complaining of Chest Pain in Ghaziabad

Haryanvi folk artist and Ragni performer Pepsi Sharma has died after reportedly suffering a cardiac episode in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The singer, known for his performances in the Haryanvi music and Ragni circuit, complained of chest pain before his condition deteriorated, according to Dainik Bhaskar reports.

The news of his death has prompted condolences from fans and members of the Haryanvi entertainment industry, where Sharma had built a strong following through live stage performances and music videos. Haryanvi Singer Pepsi Sharma Dies at 38 Due to Heart Attack – Report.

Health Emergency Before Death

According to reports, Sharma experienced severe chest pain and was rushed for medical attention. However, he could not be saved. The exact medical cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed by authorities or family members. Family members and close associates were informed soon after the incident, while tributes began pouring in on social media from admirers and fellow artists. Suman Kalyanpur Dies: Music, Film Industry Largely Absent as Suresh Wadkar Alone Pays Final Respects.

Prominent Name in Haryanvi Ragni

Pepsi Sharma was a well-known figure in the Haryanvi folk music scene, particularly in the traditional Ragni genre. Over the years, he gained popularity through stage shows and collaborations with leading performers, including appearances alongside Sapna Choudhary. His performances attracted millions of viewers online and made him a familiar face among Haryanvi music audiences. His energetic stage presence and distinctive singing style helped him establish a dedicated fan base across Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and neighboring regions.

Fans and Artists Pay Tribute

Following the news of his death, fans expressed grief on social media, remembering Sharma's contribution to Haryanvi folk culture. Several artists and performers from the regional entertainment industry also paid tribute, describing him as a respected and popular figure in the Ragni community. Many shared clips of his performances and recalled his role in keeping traditional Haryanvi folk music alive among younger audiences.

Legacy in Haryanvi Folk Music

Pepsi Sharma's career spanned numerous live performances, cultural events and music recordings. His work played a role in popularizing Ragni, a traditional form of Haryanvi folk storytelling and singing that remains an important part of the region's cultural heritage.

His death marks the loss of another prominent voice in the Haryanvi entertainment industry, which has witnessed the passing of several artists in recent years. Authorities and family members are expected to provide further details regarding funeral arrangements and official medical findings in the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).